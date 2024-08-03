Sad Details About Hallmark's Alexa PenaVega

This article discusses eating disorders.

Alexa PenaVega is a positive person who always chooses to look on the bright side. That outlook on life has helped her through some of the most difficult times. Her faith in God, in particular, has guided her through traumatic experiences. From enduring the stillbirth of one daughter to coping with the premature birth and NICU stay of another and overcoming an eating disorder, the Hallmark star has gone through quite a lot.

The "Spy Kids" alum found comfort in knowing she could always count on her faith — and her family. Alexa's marriage to Carlos PenaVega has also been a source of strength through her ups and downs. But it hasn't always been perfect. At one point, Alexa and Carlos nearly called it quits. "There was a time in our marriage where if we were not married, we would have broken up," she told Us Weekly in 2023. But once again, her values and faith helped her see the big picture.

Instead of giving up, Alexa worked to address the root cause of their issues. "Life gets tough. It's really, really hard," she said. "But taking that moment to just sit down and really kind of communicate. I know that sounds so cliche, but it's true." They relied on their beliefs to work through their issues and come out stronger. "Prayer has been a huge thing [for us]," she said. After a decade of marriage and three children, they're still going strong — even if life continues to test their faith.