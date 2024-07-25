Is Tiffany Trump Joining DWTS? Why We Think The Rumors Could Be True
Could Tiffany Trump be vying for the Mirrorball trophy on "Dancing With the Stars" pretty soon? That's what online speculation seems to think. A blind item posted on Crazy Days and Nights read, "This seems like an awful idea, but it is being tossed about. An offspring of a former A++ lister and a step offspring of a wannabe A++ lister would join the cast [of] the network dance show which will be airing right through the election." Much gossip as to who the blind item was referring to hit the internet, but a TikTok video seemed to suggest it could possibly be Tiffany or Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. The TikTok video posted online said that an article talking about Donald Trump and Harris, was linked to the anonymous statement. So, it made sense for people to point fingers at Tiffany and Emhoff, as it seems they were the likely subjects.
Nothing has been confirmed, however, people are not fond of the idea of Tiffany and Emhoff joining the cast of "DWTS." One user replied to the TikTok video by simply saying, "Please don't." Another individual was confused as to why Tiffany would join the show because she and hubby Michael Boulos have enough money. They wrote, "Tiffany doesn't need the show. She's married to $." Despite the backlash, it seems like a possibility that Tiffany could join the cast, and if she did, she wouldn't be the first in the Trump circle to do so.
The Trump family has taken on DWTS before
Tiffany Trump would be in good company if she were to join the upcoming cast of "DWTS." Members of her family have been on the show before — and one could probably offer some sage advice. Her mom, Marla Maples, who was the second wife of former President Donald Trump, joined the cast in 2016. Tiffany was supportive of her mother's new adventure, telling Inside Edition, "She has been training hard. She just got started but I definitely have some faith in her. She is an amazing dancer. She is a great athlete. She is ready for this."
Maples competed on the show until she was eliminate in Week 4. The actor was devastated, as she shared with "Good Morning America," "[T]his helped me learn not just how to walk again but how to dance. I really hoped to continue and I hoped we could keep sharing the fun." Maples isn't the only one in Donald's atmosphere that got a taste of what it's like to be a part of "DWTS," though. Ivana Trump once competed on the Italian version of the show, which still counts, right?
According to People, Ivana danced as a guest competitor during the semi-finals in 2018. As to who was the better Trump ex-wife on "DWTS," that's up for debate. But pretty soon, Tiffany might make her way to the dance floor, and who knows... she may be better than both Maples and Ivana combined.