Is Tiffany Trump Joining DWTS? Why We Think The Rumors Could Be True

Could Tiffany Trump be vying for the Mirrorball trophy on "Dancing With the Stars" pretty soon? That's what online speculation seems to think. A blind item posted on Crazy Days and Nights read, "This seems like an awful idea, but it is being tossed about. An offspring of a former A++ lister and a step offspring of a wannabe A++ lister would join the cast [of] the network dance show which will be airing right through the election." Much gossip as to who the blind item was referring to hit the internet, but a TikTok video seemed to suggest it could possibly be Tiffany or Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. The TikTok video posted online said that an article talking about Donald Trump and Harris, was linked to the anonymous statement. So, it made sense for people to point fingers at Tiffany and Emhoff, as it seems they were the likely subjects.

Nothing has been confirmed, however, people are not fond of the idea of Tiffany and Emhoff joining the cast of "DWTS." One user replied to the TikTok video by simply saying, "Please don't." Another individual was confused as to why Tiffany would join the show because she and hubby Michael Boulos have enough money. They wrote, "Tiffany doesn't need the show. She's married to $." Despite the backlash, it seems like a possibility that Tiffany could join the cast, and if she did, she wouldn't be the first in the Trump circle to do so.