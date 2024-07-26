Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Looks So Different Makeup-Free

There's no denying that Suni Lee's athletic skills are gold-medal worthy, but so are her makeup looks. Ever since she was little, Lee has been fascinated by cosmetic products. In 2024, she told Byrdie, "My earliest beauty memory would have to be playing with my mom's makeup and using literally everything. I would secretly take a couple of things and put them in my bag — she would always wonder where her makeup went."

As she grew up, Lee perfected the soft glam look that everyone is obsessed with. The gymnast even confessed this look is her go-to, as she feels it compliments her well. She told Byrdie, "I love soft glam, elegant looks. I think it just suits me," she continued, "That was probably a gymnast-y answer since we focus so much on elegance and precision in gymnastics. But I love a very simple look and soft glam." Lee is a girlboss and not one to gatekeep about how she achieves her stunning makeup look.

In a TikTok post from January 2023, Lee posted a little get ready with me, showing her followers her makeup routine. Step by step, the gymnast let people in on her little-known cosmetic secrets. Lee's love for makeup has had her sporting it on the mat and off; it's not often that she goes without it. So, when she does go makeup-free, it's a bit of a shock because she looks so different!