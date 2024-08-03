We Gave Melania Trump And Marla Maples Hair Makeover & It's Clear Donald Has A Type
Melania Trump is the sole brunette among Donald Trump's trio of wives, which formerly included the late Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. While Trump's first two wives, who were once embroiled in a nasty feud due to Donald's affair with Maples during his marriage to Ivana, were blond for the majority of their lives, Melania has always embraced darker, warmer tones of brown, aside from that brief period in 2018 she played around with blond highlights and her recent rollout for Donald's 2024 presidential campaign.
With that said — Melania and Maples have always shared more of a natural resemblance with each other than they did with Ivana, despite their starkly different hairdos. Nicki Swift thought it would be fun to see what Melania would look like donning a look akin to Maples' signature appearance — think long, layered, dramatic curls. We also indulged our curiosity to see how Melania would look as a full-fledged blond while rocking her Marla-esque curls, and the results were absolutely shocking. To put it plainly, it seems that the former president definitely developed a type when it came to picking his wives.
Melania and Marla share a couple of things in common
Nicki Swift's digital makeover of former First Lady Melania Trump proves that she's only a few hair-bleaching sessions and salon wand curls away from looking like a Marla Maples' doppelgänger. Okay, so maybe the resemblance isn't that striking, but it's still pretty head-turning! As you can see, Melania's lighter hair and curls help to highlight the facial features she shares with Maples, including their slender noses, pouty lips, and blue eyes. Whether or not Donald Trump intentionally sought out a Marla look-alike remains to be seen, but we certainly wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.
Of course, their outward appearance isn't the only commonality that Donald may have identified in both women. For starters, both Melania and Maples used to model to varying degrees. Melania was a cover model on many notable magazines, including Vogue, which photographed her in her wedding dress several years before shunning her participation after Donald became the president. Maples, too, has a history within the modeling and pageant industry. Lastly, unlike Ivana Trump, who had Donald's three oldest children, Maples and Melania each only had one child with the billionaire Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump, respectively (though we'll assume that part wasn't planned).
Anyway, Maples and Melania may soon share one more thing in common!
Marla Maples wants to be Donald Trump's VP
Whether or not Melania Trump has actually enjoyed taking time away from her billion-dollar lifestyle to support Donald Trump through his political aspirations is still a highly debated topic. However, there's no denying that her position as the former first lady has cemented her spot in the story of Donald's political history and, therefore, American history. Shockingly, however, Marla Maples is hoping to find a spot in her ex-husband's political journey, too. However, she's not looking solely to help fundraise or campaign on Donald's behalf. She wants a seat at the table inside of the White House.
According to The Evening Standard, Maples recently expressed interest in becoming Donald Trump's vice presidential pick. You know, if he's able to conquer Kamala Harris in the polls in November. "I'm ready. I am available if needed and I'm not sitting back anymore," shared Maples in July 2024. "I want to step out more, share more and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out." As for being the VP? "Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that," she explained. "I'm open. I'm open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help."
Someone should tell her J.D. Vance beat her to the ticket.