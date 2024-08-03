We Gave Melania Trump And Marla Maples Hair Makeover & It's Clear Donald Has A Type

Melania Trump is the sole brunette among Donald Trump's trio of wives, which formerly included the late Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. While Trump's first two wives, who were once embroiled in a nasty feud due to Donald's affair with Maples during his marriage to Ivana, were blond for the majority of their lives, Melania has always embraced darker, warmer tones of brown, aside from that brief period in 2018 she played around with blond highlights and her recent rollout for Donald's 2024 presidential campaign.

With that said — Melania and Maples have always shared more of a natural resemblance with each other than they did with Ivana, despite their starkly different hairdos. Nicki Swift thought it would be fun to see what Melania would look like donning a look akin to Maples' signature appearance — think long, layered, dramatic curls. We also indulged our curiosity to see how Melania would look as a full-fledged blond while rocking her Marla-esque curls, and the results were absolutely shocking. To put it plainly, it seems that the former president definitely developed a type when it came to picking his wives.