The Tragic Real Life Story Of Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokić has made no secret of his deep-rooted love for his home country: Serbia. In 2023, for example, after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals, he couldn't wait to get back home to reunite with his parents and watch his family's race horses compete. But his childhood in Serbia wasn't in the least bit glamorous, nor was it easy. Jokić hails from Sombor, a small town home to just under 71,000 people as of 2022. Growing up, he lived in a two-bedroom apartment with both of his parents, his two brothers, and their grandma. Needless to say, space was at a premium. However, the real hardship came from the country's unstable political situation.

In 1991, the Soviet Union fell, ushering in nearly a decade of fighting in the region. Initially, there was the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which comprised Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 1992, only Serbia and Montenegro remained in the alliance, becoming the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Clashes over borders and between various ethnic groups were prevalent, and hundreds of thousands of lives were lost.

In an effort to end the regional wars, in 1999, NATO allies bombed Serbia for 11 straight weeks. Jokić was just 4 years old, but he still vividly recalls that time. "I remember things like sirens, bomb shelters, always turning off the lights," he told Bleacher Report in 2017. "We practically lived in the dark. Even at, like, 9 a.m., everything was turned off."