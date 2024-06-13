Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Tasteless Outfits At NBA Finals Are So Distracting
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' sideline style at Game 3 of the NBA Finals was a flagrant fashion foul in the eyes of many fans, but the NBA seemed pretty pleased that the couple was in attendance for the June 12, 2024 event.
Brittany and Patrick's relationship began back when they were just two teenagers attending high school in Texas, and they've remained loyal to the Lonestar State since moving to Kansas City. At the game, the couple was rooting for the Dallas Mavericks, who desperately needed to turn things around after two previous losses to the Boston Celtics. But the Mavs just couldn't get that W, and as if that wasn't disappointing enough for the Mahomes, their outfits got relentlessly ridiculed.
The pair appeared on the NBA's Instagram page, opening them up to more criticism from netizens than usual. Most of the time, they only have to worry about the trolls who follow their accounts, and it's usually just Brittany Mahomes' inappropriate outfits that get fashion policed. In this case, she was embracing that nouveau riche impulse to logo her look up. She had on a blue-and-white hooded vest from Christian Dior and a matching skort. The pieces featured the luxury brand's Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif, and the Dior name was emblazoned on the side of the skirt. It was also repeated on her shoelaces. "She dress like a background dancer for Justin Bieber," read one comment. But this time around, it was Patrick who got the brunt of the putdowns.
Patrick Mahomes' pants were particularly unpopular
While some Instagrammers were upset with Brittany Mahomes for committing the cardinal sin of placing her white Chanel handbag on the floor, others were distracted by how Patrick Mahomes looked like he was ready to drop some truth about the Good Book to some young sinners. "Mahomes dressed like he's a hip, mega church pastor," one person wrote. This checks out. On "The Righteous Gemstones," which happens to star Patrick's soundalike Danny McBride, Adam DeVine's youth pastor character Kelvin Gemstone is fond of tees, tight jeans, and stacked necklaces. Patrick's black diamond chains even featured a silver cross.
Brittany Mahomes has been criticized for dressing like a high schooler, and now her hubby is taking heat for rocking pants from a bygone era. His faded gray skinny jeans featured zippers on the knees and black patches on the thighs — and they wouldn't have been out-of-place in Pete Wentz's closet circa Fallout Boy's heyday. "I didn't even think they still made pants like that," one Instagrammer quipped. "Zippers on the jeans is some nasty work," another commented. His look reminded one netizen of another singer. "Bro dressed like drake court side in 2016 at a raptors game," they joked.
There were also a number of people who thought that both Brittany and Patrick could use a serious style intervention, preferably from adults with taste. "Who dresses these 2 their kids," one person asked. Another critic chimed in to observe, "All that money and got zero drip."