Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Tasteless Outfits At NBA Finals Are So Distracting

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' sideline style at Game 3 of the NBA Finals was a flagrant fashion foul in the eyes of many fans, but the NBA seemed pretty pleased that the couple was in attendance for the June 12, 2024 event.

Brittany and Patrick's relationship began back when they were just two teenagers attending high school in Texas, and they've remained loyal to the Lonestar State since moving to Kansas City. At the game, the couple was rooting for the Dallas Mavericks, who desperately needed to turn things around after two previous losses to the Boston Celtics. But the Mavs just couldn't get that W, and as if that wasn't disappointing enough for the Mahomes, their outfits got relentlessly ridiculed.

The pair appeared on the NBA's Instagram page, opening them up to more criticism from netizens than usual. Most of the time, they only have to worry about the trolls who follow their accounts, and it's usually just Brittany Mahomes' inappropriate outfits that get fashion policed. In this case, she was embracing that nouveau riche impulse to logo her look up. She had on a blue-and-white hooded vest from Christian Dior and a matching skort. The pieces featured the luxury brand's Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif, and the Dior name was emblazoned on the side of the skirt. It was also repeated on her shoelaces. "She dress like a background dancer for Justin Bieber," read one comment. But this time around, it was Patrick who got the brunt of the putdowns.