Brittany Mahomes' Tasteless Outfit At NBA Playoff Game Is So High School

Brittany Mahomes' outfit wasn't the only low point of the NBA Playoffs, which saw the Minnesota Timberwolves match up against the Dallas Mavericks. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' close friend, and fellow Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce accompanied them to the game and received a sour welcome from the crowd, according to People. As cameras cast Kelce's image up onto the jumbotron, the audience descended into a round of boos for the football star. Fortunately, he didn't seem to notice until the last second. Interestingly enough, Brittany and Patrick received a much warmer reception.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes e Brittany estão no ginásio para assistir o jogo entre Timberwolves e Mavericks 🎥: @DorothyJGentrypic.twitter.com/Uza72erUuw — Endzone Brasil (@Endzone_Brasil) May 27, 2024

Kelce's reputation has taken a hit since he spoke up in defense of his teammate, Harrison Butker, who discouraged female college graduates from pursuing their career in favor of marrying and starting families. "When it comes down to his views and what he said at the Saint Benedict's commencement speech, you know, those are his," Kelce shared on his "New Heights" podcast (via ABC News). "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids, and I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life. That's just not who I am."