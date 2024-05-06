Brittany Mahomes' Miami Grand Prix Outfit Is Her Most Inappropriate Yet
Brittany Mahomes continues to give her haters fuel with her inappropriate outfits and she has done it yet again for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. Prior to the last race on May 5, celebrities, including Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes, partied it up at the super-exclusive Carbone Beach on Saturday night. As usual, Brittany was dressed for attention in a tweed blue and pink checkered matching crop top and skirt. On her feet were black patent leather platforms that looked more suited for Las Vegas than the laid-back vibe of Miami. Patrick's outfit was a stark contrast to his wife — a simple Dior t-shirt, breezy blue pants, and silver glitter sneakers.
Given that the event was held in the South of Florida with temperatures hovering around the high-70s in the evenings, tweed seemed like an odd choice for Brittany. Other celebs such as Ivanka Trump, dressed more for the weather in a short blue satin frock, while Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter donned a brown t-shirt dress. The whole weekend wasn't spent with Brittany wearing inappropriate outfits, however. The following day, she wore an adorable pink shift that had fans fawning over the WAG.
Brittany Mahomes wore a more appropriate outfit for race day
Brittany Mahomes was all smiles as she enjoyed the Formula One Miami Grand Prix all weekend. On May 5, she looked much more comfortable in a sleeveless pink and white gingham top skirt. She and Patrick Mahomes coordinated much better, with him wearing an off-white button-down short-sleeved shirt and matching pants. "Gorgeous! And I love your dress," a fan commented on Brittany's Instagram post. "It's giving Barbie and Ken," another replied.
If Brittany and Patrick were actually Mattel dolls, they would be Expensive Barbie and Ken. As reported by Page Six, her corset top and matching skirt made by Versace cost over $3,000. Her Van Cleef & Arpels necklace is priced at a whopping $8,500. Her fine taste isn't surprising, given all the ridiculously expensive things Brittany and Patrick own. With Patrick's net worth of $90 million and his being one of the highest-paid football stars at the moment, it's no wonder Brittany is enjoying the fruits of his labor.