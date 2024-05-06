Brittany Mahomes' Miami Grand Prix Outfit Is Her Most Inappropriate Yet

Brittany Mahomes continues to give her haters fuel with her inappropriate outfits and she has done it yet again for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. Prior to the last race on May 5, celebrities, including Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes, partied it up at the super-exclusive Carbone Beach on Saturday night. As usual, Brittany was dressed for attention in a tweed blue and pink checkered matching crop top and skirt. On her feet were black patent leather platforms that looked more suited for Las Vegas than the laid-back vibe of Miami. Patrick's outfit was a stark contrast to his wife — a simple Dior t-shirt, breezy blue pants, and silver glitter sneakers.

Given that the event was held in the South of Florida with temperatures hovering around the high-70s in the evenings, tweed seemed like an odd choice for Brittany. Other celebs such as Ivanka Trump, dressed more for the weather in a short blue satin frock, while Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter donned a brown t-shirt dress. The whole weekend wasn't spent with Brittany wearing inappropriate outfits, however. The following day, she wore an adorable pink shift that had fans fawning over the WAG.