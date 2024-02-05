Ridiculously Expensive Things Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Own

We know they work hard and all, but being a professional athlete comes with a pretty sweet salary. This is especially true if you happen to be the quarterback of an NFL team. In 2023, Boardroom reported that even backup QBs make bank — for example, the Washington Commanders' Jacoby Brissett topped the list of highest-paid backup QBs with an annual salary of $8 million. That's a lot of money for hanging out on the sidelines! And if you're a starting quarterback who has led your team to, say, three Super Bowls (and two wins) like Patrick Mahomes, then your future is full of dollar signs.

In 2023, the NFL reported Mahomes underwent a restructuring of his contract to see him paid $210.6 million over a four-year period, roughly $52.7 million a year. With all that cash sitting pretty in his bank account, Mahomes and his family live large. In 2019, the quarterback gave Bleacher Report a tour of his "shoe room," featuring 180 different pairs of shoes. Mahomes and his wife also splashed out on an extravagant home in Cass County, Missouri, decking it out with its own 50-yard football field, private golf course, and pond, per the Daily Mail. And, the couple loves to spoil their two small children, often sparking public criticism. What does a 2-year-old need with a designer handbag, anyway?

Of course, the cash is Mahomes' to spend as he pleases, but there's no denying the family has splurged on some ridiculously expensive things.