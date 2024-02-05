Ridiculously Expensive Things Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Own
We know they work hard and all, but being a professional athlete comes with a pretty sweet salary. This is especially true if you happen to be the quarterback of an NFL team. In 2023, Boardroom reported that even backup QBs make bank — for example, the Washington Commanders' Jacoby Brissett topped the list of highest-paid backup QBs with an annual salary of $8 million. That's a lot of money for hanging out on the sidelines! And if you're a starting quarterback who has led your team to, say, three Super Bowls (and two wins) like Patrick Mahomes, then your future is full of dollar signs.
In 2023, the NFL reported Mahomes underwent a restructuring of his contract to see him paid $210.6 million over a four-year period, roughly $52.7 million a year. With all that cash sitting pretty in his bank account, Mahomes and his family live large. In 2019, the quarterback gave Bleacher Report a tour of his "shoe room," featuring 180 different pairs of shoes. Mahomes and his wife also splashed out on an extravagant home in Cass County, Missouri, decking it out with its own 50-yard football field, private golf course, and pond, per the Daily Mail. And, the couple loves to spoil their two small children, often sparking public criticism. What does a 2-year-old need with a designer handbag, anyway?
Of course, the cash is Mahomes' to spend as he pleases, but there's no denying the family has splurged on some ridiculously expensive things.
Patrick Mahomes shelled out $165,000 on presents for the Kansas City Chiefs' linemen
Sure, Christmas gifts are a thing that everyone does, but most people don't do it the Mahomes way. In 2023, Forbes reported that Mahomes surprised each of the Kansas City Chiefs linemen with a custom golf cart for the holidays. Each cart was emblazoned with their name and jersey number, retailing for $12,700. With 13 linemen currently on the squad, that's over $165,000 — which is still pocket change for Mahomes. "I'm glad they enjoyed it," he told the outlet. "It's that part of the year, and they do a lot for me. So I'm going to take care of them as well." Mahomes, who is an avid golfer, is well aware that these presents might not even get good use on the green. "I'm like, 'Man, this is sweet,'" he added. "I figured I'd get them something that I enjoy."
To be fair, this kind of lavish gift spending doesn't totally come out of left field for NFL stars. Also in 2023, star running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, bought the entire offensive line new golf clubs and fancy bottles of tequila. "And I figured if they don't play golf, they will at some point in their life," McCaffrey told Sports Illustrated, explaining why he sprung for golf clubs.
Patrick Mahomes has a thing for expensive watches
Patrick Mahomes' love for watches dates back to the 2017 draft, where he was spotted wearing what Wrist Enthusiast called a "fairly cheap fashion chronograph" watch. Perhaps the up-and-coming quarterback didn't have the cash he really wanted to sink into luxury timepieces, but now, he's made up for lost time. Mahomes has since expanded his watch collection to include at least 6 Rolexes, which can retail for up to $70,000. His priciest piece is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, a highly collectible watch set with rose gold and sapphire gems. Wrist Enthusiast estimates that the Daytona Rainbow can go for as much as $520,000. Per GQ, Mahomes also wore the platinum Rolex Day-Date to last year's Super Bowl, which retails for upwards of $40,000. The outlet notes that it marks Mahomes' foray into more classic, stylish timepieces.
Indeed, when he's attending public events, Mahomes is rarely seen without one of his iconic watches. Per Rubber B, he showed up to the 2023 Met Gala rocking a "skeletonized" version of the Cartier Santos. While not as pricey as the Daytona Rainbow, it's still an expensive accessory at $7,750, via Wrist Enthusiast. First Sportz estimates that Mahomes has spent roughly $1 million on watches alone. We wonder if that includes the Rolexes he splurged on for members of his bridal party?
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes love spoiling their children
Like any parents, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes love to spoil their kids, even though their idea of gift-giving is different than the average person. In a 2023 interview with Today, Patrick explained that he wants his daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze, to have everything he never did. And that includes ... an indoor basketball court? "I wanted a basketball court ... the kind I dreamed of having as a kid," the quarterback explained. "Especially in Kansas City, it gets a little cold, so I wanted to have some opportunities to be active inside." For the record, Sterling and Bronze are currently 2 and 1 years old, so it's not like they are going to be shooting hoops anytime soon. With estimates for an indoor basketball court ranging between $20 to $50 per square foot, it's also quite a bit of money.
Patrick and Brittany were both slammed for their choice of gifts for Sterling. When the tot received a mini quilted Chanel purse for her second birthday — a gift that retails for $4,800 — fans took to X with their thoughts. "Ok I understand Rich people have no concept of money and can afford all this stuff but why?! She's 2! A baby doll would [have] sufficed," one person wrote (via Newsweek). Patrick and Brittany also went all-out for Bronze's first birthday, celebrating with lavish balloon arches and a Build-a-Bear workshop, per Newsweek.
The Mahomes family car collection
As is the case with several other NFL quarterbacks — we're looking at you, Dak Prescott! — Patrick Mahomes loves a good luxury car ... or five. According to The Sun, Patrick has at least five cars among his personal collection, including an Infinity Q60 Sport, a Genesis G70, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, and a Ferrari 812 Superfast. The two most expensive cars are the Ferrari and the Rolls Royce, which retail for $338,000 and $335,350, respectively. In particular, the Rolls Royce is the car Patrick prefers to drive when he's pulling up to games.
As for the Lamborghini Urus, it was a gift from Patrick to his then-fiancee, Brittany Mahomes, in 2021. "Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday. Patrick Mahomes YOU THE BEST #momcar," Brittany wrote in an Instagram Story (via Business Insider). At the time, Brittany was pregnant with the couple's daughter, Sterling. A Lamborghini Urus typically retails for around $222,000, and The U.S. Sun estimates that Patrick shelled out roughly $1.5 million on cars alone.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes live in a custom mansion
In 2021, Patrick Mahomes purchased four different plots of land in Cass County, Missouri to build a custom mansion, worth around $8 million. According to the New York Post, the Mahomes empire features his mansion, as well as extravagant amenities like a 50-yard football field, a personal pond, and a private, par 3 golf course. Patrick loves to golf, and he has spoken out about his love for the sport and his need to decompress and get away from football. "Golf has become a huge part of everything," he told Golf. "I've got this love for golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it's also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time." When he's not sinking putts, he's likely throwing bombs into the end zone of his personal football field, which also has his name emblazoned on the turf.
The Missouri mansion is the Mahomes' home base, but Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also own a home in Westlake, Texas, purchased for $3.3 million in 2020. According to Heavy, the couple's former Kansas City home sold for $2.9 million, and included a putting green, a 5-car garage, and a hot tub.