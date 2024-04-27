Brittany Mahomes Gives Her Haters Fuel With Inappropriate Red Carpet Outfit
Brittany Mahomes has discovered that there's a contingent of people out there who are almost as frustrating as those pesky NFL referees: her fashion critics. If Brittany wears an inappropriate outfit, they're going to call a personal fashion foul on the divisive WAG for failing herself so terribly. The latest outfit to attract their ire was the two-piece ensemble she wore for the Time 100 Gala.
Brittany's husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was honored by Time magazine as one of its 100 most influential people of 2024. In addition to being profiled by the esteemed publication, the three-time Super Bowl champ was one of four honorees who got their own cover for its special annual edition. In other words, it was his moment to shine — but his wife was the one who glittered under the bright lights on the Time 100 Gala red carpet.
Brittany wore a gathered skirt and halter top combo by the label Sau Lee. Her skirt was crafted from black satin and her cropped top featured flesh-toned lining with strands of crystals draped over it. Some critics didn't think that Taylor Swift's gal pal pulled off the bejeweled look. One commenter on the Daily Mail website wrote, "Not exactly the top you wear to a Time Magazine event." Another opined, "She never quite makes it to classy." For others, there was another issue with Brittany's 'fit: it's been worn to a major event before.
Did Brittany Mahomes or Melissa Gorga wear it better?
Before Brittany Mahomes made yet another fashion decision that failed to wow her brigade of haters, someone else wore her Time 100 Gala outfit on the red carpet: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga. The crystal top and skirt combo is even sold at Gorga's Envy by MG boutique. However, it's unclear if Brittany is aware of this, as her identical outfit was seemingly procured by her stylist Venetia Kidd. In response to the revelation that Mahomes channeled a Bravolebrity, a member of the BravoRealHousewives subreddit wrote, "They have similar energy so it tracks." Gorga has engaged in some pretty shady behavior before, so this likely was not meant as a compliment.
Another member of the Real Housewives franchise was a fan of Brittany's look. However, if she were the WAG's stylist, that crystal top would look more appropriate for Brittany's steamy Sports Illustrated photo spread than a step-and-repeat. "So good. So so good. (I was going to say you could skip the bra but it's TIME so ... good call.)," wrote "The Real Housewives of Toronto" alum Kara Alloway on Brittany's Instagram page.
In response to her photos from the event, Mahomes also received some love from NASCAR WAG Samantha Busch, Taylor Lautner's wife Tay Lautner, and fitness influencer Whitney Simmons. Fitness model Paige Hathaway had some of the highest praise for her, writing, "Might be my favorite look of yours Eva."
Why Brittany Mahomes' smile got slammed
Lip injections are among the cosmetic procedures Brittany Mahomes has confessed to getting. While her fans might find it refreshing that she's honest about having work done, this knowledge has seemingly emboldened her haters. When delivering blistering blows to Brittany's Time 100 Gala appearance, they often referenced her puffy pout. "She's got too much psi running through those lips," one Redditor snarked. "She has worm lips lmao," another person commented. It probably didn't help that Brittany chose a shiny lip color in a neutral shade similar to that of an earthworm's slimy skin.
Brittany's past shady behavior has ensured that she'll always have a cadre of haters who carp about her appearance and her actions endlessly, and bad press is inevitable. On the BrittanyMahomesSnark subreddit, one critic suggested that Brittany captioned a smiling photo from the Time 100 Gala with the hashtag "#mood" in response to a Daily Mail article accusing her of being a "fake and disloyal" friend to Travis Kelce's ladylove, Taylor Swift. Another person theorized that the way both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes dressed for the Time 100 Gala was related to the high-profile romance between Patrick's teammate and Swift. The Redditor's comment read, "Unfortunately, they are still determined to sell her as a 'hot' wife and make them a 'sexy' couple. Gotta keep up with Travis and Taylor!!"