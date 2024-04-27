Brittany Mahomes Gives Her Haters Fuel With Inappropriate Red Carpet Outfit

Brittany Mahomes has discovered that there's a contingent of people out there who are almost as frustrating as those pesky NFL referees: her fashion critics. If Brittany wears an inappropriate outfit, they're going to call a personal fashion foul on the divisive WAG for failing herself so terribly. The latest outfit to attract their ire was the two-piece ensemble she wore for the Time 100 Gala.

Brittany's husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was honored by Time magazine as one of its 100 most influential people of 2024. In addition to being profiled by the esteemed publication, the three-time Super Bowl champ was one of four honorees who got their own cover for its special annual edition. In other words, it was his moment to shine — but his wife was the one who glittered under the bright lights on the Time 100 Gala red carpet.

Brittany wore a gathered skirt and halter top combo by the label Sau Lee. Her skirt was crafted from black satin and her cropped top featured flesh-toned lining with strands of crystals draped over it. Some critics didn't think that Taylor Swift's gal pal pulled off the bejeweled look. One commenter on the Daily Mail website wrote, "Not exactly the top you wear to a Time Magazine event." Another opined, "She never quite makes it to classy." For others, there was another issue with Brittany's 'fit: it's been worn to a major event before.