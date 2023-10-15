The Cosmetic Procedures Brittany Mahomes Admits To Getting
Like many female public figures, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been subjected to speculation about whether she's undergone any cosmetic procedures or not. Some of her haters even suggest her body and face aren't 100% natural to attack her — but Brittany has been transparent about her cosmetic enhancements.
Examples of what Brittany has to deal with regularly can be found in the comment sections of her Instagram posts. "Are those wax lips?" reads the response on a photo of the mother-of-two posing with her kids at one of Patrick's games. A photo of Brittany eating sushi sparked a debate over whether she has breast implants. "So fake along with the sausage lips. Tacky, she's starting to look so Vegas showgirl," wrote one commenter.
It can be hard being one of the WAGs people love to hate. On the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast, Brittany opened up about what it's like dealing with trolls who fixate on her looks. "I have feelings just like they do. But when they're saying stuff like I'm ugly and Patrick could do better than me it's just like they have no earthly idea what they are saying," she said. Unfortunately, she's in a no-win situation; when she makes an effort to improve her appearance, she faces criticism for that, too. While she doesn't make a habit of responding to negative remarks about her appearance, Brittany has set the record straight about how she's tweaked them.
Brittany Mahomes admitted to one cosmetic procedure and denied another
Brittany Mahomes answered the question on many of her Instagram followers' lips during a 2023 Instagram Q&A: Has her pout has been plumped up? She confirmed that it has when she listed "filler in my lips" as the cosmetic procedure she loves the most. By owning up to it, she took a tiny bit of power away from her haters — at least now they can't act like she's trying to hide something.
Brittany has also addressed the speculation that she has breast implants. In June 2021, she shared two bikini pics in an Instagram slideshow and in return received a comment that read, "Looking like someone got a boob job?" Days later, she posted two more bikini photos with the caption, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand." Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, four months prior, so motherhood was clearly responsible for Brittany's bigger bust.
While a handful of haters snarked about plastic surgery, the reactions to Brittany's Instagram photos weren't all negative. A number of fans praised the personal trainer's postpartum physique. "I'm guessing she's proud of her body. I would be too if I were her," wrote one admirer. "And show off that body you worked hard for!! You are an inspiration to other moms!!" another person chimed in.
The body part Brittany Mahomes boosted in the gym
Taylor Swift's new bestie is passionate about working out; Brittany Mahomes even offers paid exercise programs on her Brittany Lynne Fitness website. Mahomes played soccer when she was in college, and it was then that she realized something was missing from her own fitness routine: lifting weights. She also discovered that incorporating weights into her workouts was the secret to improving the appearance of a body part she was insecure about. "I used to have no butt at all. It was very small, and if you saw the before and after pictures, it's so embarrassing," she said. She shared that one of her favorite exercises for glute gains is the tried and true squat. Her secrets to getting the most out of the move are to focus on proper form and to use heavy weights. "I start every leg day with squats, and I put my weight up each week," she shared.
Mahomes occasionally shares her leg day workouts on Instagram, one of which is specifically designed to target the glutes. For one exercise, she uses a barbell with heavy plates, while doing alternating squats to reverse lunges. She also performs dumbbell squats while wearing a belt with resistance bands attached to ankle cuffs. "Anyone can get a butt," she said on "Shootin' It with Soph." "You just have to set your mind to it and know that that's what you want to do."