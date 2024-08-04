Kamala Harris Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Kamala Harris may be aiming for the highest office in the land, but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate her beauty and fashion game. Whether she was working as a district attorney, serving as the Vice President of the United States, or launching her own presidential campaign, Harris has always dressed to impress. And though Harris usually uses her numerous interviews to speak about foreign policy, law, and many other important issues, she's also dished out a few of her favorite beauty habits. "So, you know, I don't use a curling iron. It's too much heat," shared Harris about her hair-styling preferences during a 2023 episode of "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer." She added, "I use a round brush.

Similarly, Harris prefers a no-fuss skincare routine. "Yeah. No, so since I've been campaigning, I use the wipes, the Cetaphil wipes, to clean, but otherwise I use the skin cleanser and that's it," Harris shared with Cosmopolitan in 2019. "And then I have just a regular moisturizer, and that's it. It's pretty simple—." She also shared her confusion over where serums should fit into her beauty routine. "All of a sudden, they've become a thing, and then there are all kinds of them. And then some of them say they're a lotion but it clearly looks like a serum." Unfortunately, Harris revealed she doesn't always have time to indulge in serums — not that you could tell by her makeup-free photos!