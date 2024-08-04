Kamala Harris Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Kamala Harris may be aiming for the highest office in the land, but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate her beauty and fashion game. Whether she was working as a district attorney, serving as the Vice President of the United States, or launching her own presidential campaign, Harris has always dressed to impress. And though Harris usually uses her numerous interviews to speak about foreign policy, law, and many other important issues, she's also dished out a few of her favorite beauty habits. "So, you know, I don't use a curling iron. It's too much heat," shared Harris about her hair-styling preferences during a 2023 episode of "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer." She added, "I use a round brush.
Similarly, Harris prefers a no-fuss skincare routine. "Yeah. No, so since I've been campaigning, I use the wipes, the Cetaphil wipes, to clean, but otherwise I use the skin cleanser and that's it," Harris shared with Cosmopolitan in 2019. "And then I have just a regular moisturizer, and that's it. It's pretty simple—." She also shared her confusion over where serums should fit into her beauty routine. "All of a sudden, they've become a thing, and then there are all kinds of them. And then some of them say they're a lotion but it clearly looks like a serum." Unfortunately, Harris revealed she doesn't always have time to indulge in serums — not that you could tell by her makeup-free photos!
On Thanksgiving, food comes before makeup
Kamala Harris took a break from her usual makeup and hair routine to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2018. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Harris, who was wearing her signature hair up in a messy bun, showed off her makeup-free face as she held up a pan of cornbread dressing to the camera. While most people are used to seeing Harris sport soft, muted makeup to contrast her tailored pantsuits, along with the occasional evening gown, she embraced her natural, glowing skin and tamed brows in the photos. "We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner," she captioned the post. "The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing!"
As for her makeup routine on a normal day? Look no further than Harris' makeup artist, Sam Fine, who also boasts a working relationship with former First Lady Michelle Obama. "Mrs. Obama and VP Harris have a job to do — their makeup can't be overly glamorous," Fine explained to Hello Giggles in 2021. "Both Michelle and Kamala go for voluminous lashes, feathered brows, radiant complexions, and neutral sheer lip shades." Fine also listed some of the specific products he's used for Harris and his other high-profile clients, including NARS The Multiple and Tatcha Blotting Papers (to keep oil at bay). "I make sure my clients, such as Madame Vice President and the former First Lady, have these while on the go."
Kamala's beauty shines bright
If you've been keeping up with Kamala Harris' personal hobbies, then you know that the Vice President loves to cook, and she usually goes makeup-free while doing so. Taking to Facebook on Christmas that year, Harris posted a photo in which she and her sister, Maya Harris, are preparing a delicious Christmas dinner. In the photo, Harris flashed her radiant smile to the camera while wearing zero product. "We started the day with tamales and chile relleno made with my mother's recipe, and now we're about to eat my sister's delicious gumbo that she makes every year. Merry Christmas to all," she captioned the post.
Of course, we're not all surprised that Harris can get away with going makeup-free, given that she takes great care of herself. In addition to keeping up her moisturizing routine and employing world-class beauty professionals, Harris also knows the importance of investing in her internal health as well. "I work out every morning, regardless as to how much sleep I've had," she shared during an online interview with Barack Obama in 2020. "It's just the best way to start the day." She also shared how she managed to do strength training while weights were sold out. "I couldn't find weights ... they were sold out, so I had these liter water bottles that I filled, of course, with water and used as hand weights." Side note? Hillary Clinton also has makeup-free photos out there.