Signs Glen Powell Desperately Wants To Be The Next Tom Cruise

There is only one Tom Cruise but many have tried to emulate one of Hollywood's biggest icons, including Glen Powell. The two starred together for the first time in "Top Gun: Maverick" and Cruise took his younger co-star under his wing. While Powell's name is big right now, he had to work his way up, much like the "Cocktails" star who became a household name with the kitschy '80s film. After a lot of small parts, "Top Gun: Maverick" catapulted Powell's career and he became the leading man in the rom-com "Anyone But You" with Sydney Sweeney.

Powell's next blockbuster hit was the summer movie "Twisters," which raked in $80.5 million on its opening weekend, per Forbes. The "Hit Man" actor is riding the wave and heeding his mentor's words. "Cruise gave me that advice. He said, 'When things pop-off, it's just gonna get very loud. Nothing else has changed, but you determine how loud you need all that noise to be," he stated on "CBS Mornings." Powell continued, "You can turn it up or you can turn it down, but it's up to you. And I think that's the big thing that I've realized right now." Having Cruise as a mentor certainly isn't the worst thing Powell could do for his career, but it seems he's taking it a step further by molding himself to be just like the "Vanilla Sky" star.