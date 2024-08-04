What Is Comedian Shane Gillis' Relationship Status? Meet His Rumored Girlfriend

Shane Gillis lost his "SNL" hosting gig because of the coarse, derogatory commentary he previously touted on his podcast, but now he's given people another thing to talk about — his rumored new girlfriend. In the past, Gillis, who has a serious shady side, periodically acknowledged the existence of a love interest, but he's never shared her likeness with his fanbase. "My girlfriend's out of town for, like, a week, so the place is trashed," he shared during a profile with The New Yorker in 2022. However, he offered zero insight into the seriousness of their bond or how she might factor into his future.

With that said, the controversial comic seems to have gotten out of that mystery romance and might be courting a huge TikTok star, who's all the rage with her Gen-Z peers. According to various internet chatter, that would be none other than Grace Brassel, whose TikTok account, @Gracejohanna, boasts over half a million followers. As for why some fans think Brassel is entertaining an age-gap romance with a guy a decade older than her, well, it's because of her own social media activity. In July 2024, Brassel shocked the world with Instagram photos of her and Gillis dressed to the nines at a wedding, which the NY Post has identified as the June 2024 nuptials of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.

However, Brassel isn't just Gillis' rumored new boo.