Fred Trump's Shadiest Claims About His Famous Uncle Donald Trump

The children of Donald Trump's late brother, Fred Trump Jr., have spoken out against their famous uncle. Not only has Donald's niece, Mary Trump, had a well-publicized legal war with the former president, but her brother, Fred Trump III, has also added to the unflattering claims. "Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy," Fred III said while appearing on ABC News in July 2024. According to Donald's nephew, the one-time POTUS had done "really horrific things" to him over the years, but they still remained on relatively good terms. "He's my uncle. He's family, and that means a lot," Fred III added.

That ABC appearance was to promote Fred III's book "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way," where he made multiple damning claims against his uncle. One such instance from the book took place in the early '70s when Fred III remembered Donald becoming incensed after his Cadillac Eldorado had been damaged. Without knowing who the perpetrator was, Donald began using racial slurs to describe those he thought were behind it.

After that excerpt was released, a rep for Donald called it "completely fabricated," but Fred III maintained the veracity of his claim. "He, at time[s], espouses things that people who I believe are racist espouses. That's the best I can answer that question," Fred III told ABC News about his uncle's behavior. Fred III also claimed that Donald had unkind words about his physically disabled son.