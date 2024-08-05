Miranda Lambert's Outfits That Just Didn't Work

You thought the West was wild, but have you seen Miranda Lambert's chaotic cowgirl style? For someone whose preference is to rock laidback looks, she sure has worn a lot of outrageous outfits deserving of a "Wanted" poster for wardrobe-related crimes.

To be fair, the "Kerosene" singer never set out to light the fashion world on fire when she decided to pursue a career in country music. "When I got a record deal I said, 'I'm only wearing jeans. I'm not wearing frilly dresses,'" she recalled to Elle. "Dancing around in sequins is just not who I am." While many women would love to have access to the designer dresses and shoes that Lambert does, the performer told OK! she's not big on getting all gussied up for red-carpet events, either. "I'm definitely ready to get back in my jeans once it's over," she said.

Lambert's style has evolved a great deal since those early days when she wanted to keep her stage looks as casual as possible. Now, she wears outfits inspired by Elvis Presley during his most ostentatious era: the Vegas years. She told WWD she even christened one of her costumes Lone Star Elvis. It's a fitting sartorial salute to The King, seeing as how the Texas native has a Vegas residency. Being a little adventurous with her stage style has often worked in Lambert's favor, but some of her fashion decisions have fallen flatter than a dried cow patty.