The Tragic Downfall Of Mikey Williams
Mikey Williams' journey in basketball reads like a script straight out of a sports drama. His father, Mahlon Williams was an accomplished high school basketball player, and his mother, Charisse Williams, dominated softball at Hampton University. So, when baby Mikey held a basketball for the first time, it was with guidance from parents. Although his career never made it past high school, Mahlon was determined to nudge his son in the right direction to becoming a star athlete. "God didn't want me to be a pro player, He wanted me to train future pros," Mahlon told The San Diego Union-Tribune in a 2020 interview. Turns out Mahlon was onto something.
Mikey's teenage years were characterized by a long list of achievements. While playing with the Malcolm Thomas All-Stars travel team in middle school, Mikey caught the attention of local fans, earning even more praise from athletes and coaches alike. "He's unbelievable! He is top notch. He's one of best players I've seen so far," Sade Wiley-Gatewood, a former NCAA Division I player, gushed to NBC 7. In the seventh grade, Mikey was ranked the country's No.1 player for the class of 2023.
By the time he was 14, Mikey had become a celebrity in his own right. "I don't even go to the mall anymore. Sometimes I just want to chill," he told Slam of the overwhelming attention he was receiving. Sadly, Mikey's downfall came just as fast as his meteoric rise to fame.
Mikey Williams was an elite basketball prospect
After his elementary school graduation, Mikey Williams played for the San Ysidro High School basketball team. There, Williams recorded remarkable strides, eventually leading the team to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III title. By the end of his freshman year, Williams had broken CIF-SDS single-game scoring record, having had an average of 30 points per game. Unsurprisingly, that year, MaxPreps named him National Freshman of the Year. Before his sophomore year, Williams transferred to Lake Norman Christian High School, where he continued his successful basketball run before moving back to San Diego for his senior year.
But just as he proved his athletic prowess, Williams also had his eyes set on the social media scene. In 2020, Williams teamed up with Overtime, a sports media company, to produce a YouTube reality show, chronicling his life on and off the court. On Instagram, the budding basketball player gave fans a glimpse of his life, sharing snapshots of himself along with his impressive skills on the court. In no time, Williams amassed a large following, reaching a whopping 1 million followers after sharing a clip of himself nailing a 360 behind-the-back dunk.
By the end of his first year in high school, Williams' fame on and off the court had spread even more, catching the attention of celebrities like Drake, as well as several basketball legends including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade, all of whom followed him on Instagram.
Williams was arrested for shooting at a car full of people
In a shocking twist of events, Mikey Williams found himself in legal trouble after getting arrested in April 2023. The high school athlete was arrested on six felony charges, including five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and another count of shooting at a car filled with people.
Williams was arrested for a March 27, 2023 incident that happened at his Jamul, California residence. What apparently started out as an argument after asking guests to leave the premises soon took an ugly turn. "Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired. The car was hit, but no one was hurt," the sheriff's statement read, per the The San Diego Union-Tribune. Three out of the five occupants of the car were reported as minors.
Following his arrest, Williams was remanded at the San Diego Central Jail, but was subsequently released after a $50,000 bail. In his statement, Williams' lawyer Troy P. Owens Jr. defended the star athlete, urging the public to refrain from harassing or threatening his client. "While this case has received significant attention in the last 24 hours, we ask that people appreciate the fact that Mr. Williams is an 18-year-old high school student," Owens added. In his statement, the lawyer also insisted on Williams' innocence, imploring the public to disregard false narratives circulating to tarnish his reputation. "We are confident that the truth will come to light," he shared.
He was sentenced to community service
Following his arrest, Mikey Williams pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The court hearing was held virtually via video conference at the request of Williams's lawyer Troy P. Owens Jr., who highlighted security concerns over threats the athlete had been receiving.
Though initially scheduled to be held on June 29, 2023, Williams's preliminary hearing was held on October 10, 2023, after three postponements. During the hearing, Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor ordered the young athlete to stand trial after witnesses testified to seeing Williams with a gun and hearing him making threats to kill. Thompson-Taylor also denied the prosecution's request to increase Williams' bail to $500,000 from $50,000. Two weeks later, Williams was arraigned, during which three more felony charges were filed against him, bringing his total number of charges to nine. With these, Williams faced up to 30 years in prison.
In November 2023, Williams reached a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to one felony count of making criminal threats. In exchange, the remaining eight charges were dismissed, with the young athlete ultimately avoiding jail time. Instead, Williams was ordered to complete a gun safety course, attend anger management sessions, and put in 80 hours of community service. If he has completed his sentence successfully and stays out of trouble, the felony could be reduced to a misdemeanor when he reappears in court in August 2024.
Mikey Williams lost his endorsement deals
In July 2021, Mikey Williams signed a deal with Excel Sports Management in his quest to pursue lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsements. In his statement to ESPN, Excel Sports Management's vice president Matt Davis highlighted Williams' incredible market value. "Mikey's relevance around his peers in the basketball community is off the charts. He's one of the most relevant personalities in the basketball community. His digital and social following speak for themselves," Davis shared.
Later that year, Williams landed another endorsement deal, this time, with sports footwear giant Puma. With the multi-year deal, Williams became the first American high school basketball player to sign with the company. "I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey. Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about," Williams said in a statement to ESPN at the time.
However, things took an ugly turn amid the athlete's legal troubles. In October 2023, a representative of Puma confirmed to The San Diego Union-Tribune that the footwear company had ended its contract with Williams. LaceClips, a fitness technology company that hired Williams in 2021, also severed ties with the athlete following his arrest. In his statement, LaceClips CEO Jonathan Nussbaum accused the young athlete of failing to uphold his end of the contract. "He never did any of the social media he was supposed to do. He never wore the device he was supposed to. He didn't seem like he cared," Nussbaum told Yahoo! Sports.
He skipped a key moment in his career
Even before his run-in with the law, a big red flag arose during his high school years that would go on to affect his college career. In June 2022, several basketball players alongside hundreds of college coaches gathered in Arizona for the annual invite-only Section 7 Team Camp. Of the many star athletes expected at the camp, several coaches were eager to watch San Ysidro High School, and particularly Mikey Williams, on the court. This event would have showcased and solidified Williams' status as a top prospect. But, for reasons unknown, he never got to prove himself, as he skipped out on the event.
The camp's organizers, who had slotted San Ysidro into the tournament on the promise that Williams would be playing, were reportedly caught off guard after learning that the star athlete was absent from camp. Sources confirmed to Yahoo! Sports that Williams' teammates and his coach, Terry Tucker, were also blindsided by his absence. Though Williams would go on to sign with the University of Memphis Tigers in the year, many can't help but believe his absence at the Section 7 camp hurt his chances of getting scouted by other big-time recruiters.
His performance on the court declined after the incident
Formerly considered one of the country's biggest high school basketball players, Mikey Williams has experienced a significant decline in his career over time. For instance, William's name was notably missing from the roster for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game. Despite this setback, the University of Memphis' basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, remained hopeful about Williams' potential after signing him in November 2022. "He doesn't care about the rankings. It's only making his chip (on his shoulder) be a boulder when he gets here to prove to everybody that he is who he is," Hardaway explained to Commercial Appeal after the All-American snub.
In his senior year, Williams lost a total of 13 games, eventually dropping down to No. 71 on Rivals' final ranking for the class of 2023. Williams' performance continued to decline, with teammates and coaches calling out his lack of focus. "It felt like he was kind of going through the motions," coach Clark Allard of Carlsbad High School told Yahoo! Sports. "It felt like he was into his persona more than he was into the actual season."
Williams' career troubles seemingly reached rock bottom in January 2024 with news of his departure from the Memphis Tigers. Despite never playing a game with the Tigers, Williams' lawyer Troy P. Owens Jr., explained to Yahoo! Sports that Williams stopped feeling like "a priority" to the team, hence his decision to leave.