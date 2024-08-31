The Tragic Downfall Of Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams' journey in basketball reads like a script straight out of a sports drama. His father, Mahlon Williams was an accomplished high school basketball player, and his mother, Charisse Williams, dominated softball at Hampton University. So, when baby Mikey held a basketball for the first time, it was with guidance from parents. Although his career never made it past high school, Mahlon was determined to nudge his son in the right direction to becoming a star athlete. "God didn't want me to be a pro player, He wanted me to train future pros," Mahlon told The San Diego Union-Tribune in a 2020 interview. Turns out Mahlon was onto something.

Mikey's teenage years were characterized by a long list of achievements. While playing with the Malcolm Thomas All-Stars travel team in middle school, Mikey caught the attention of local fans, earning even more praise from athletes and coaches alike. "He's unbelievable! He is top notch. He's one of best players I've seen so far," Sade Wiley-Gatewood, a former NCAA Division I player, gushed to NBC 7. In the seventh grade, Mikey was ranked the country's No.1 player for the class of 2023.

By the time he was 14, Mikey had become a celebrity in his own right. "I don't even go to the mall anymore. Sometimes I just want to chill," he told Slam of the overwhelming attention he was receiving. Sadly, Mikey's downfall came just as fast as his meteoric rise to fame.