The Risqué Outfit We Can't Believe HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Wore

Sarah Baeumler is the kind of woman who knows her way around a construction site and has a good rack of designer clothes. And while home renovation will probably always be her first love, she's found time to cultivate a refined wardrobe full of classic silhouettes and neutral colors, save for the occasional ballerina pink number. Although it wouldn't be easy to narrow down her best look, the gorgeous black denim dress she wore in January 2024 is definitely one of her top five outfits of all time. "Memorizing a script is not my forté ... but I'm learning! Some people say practice makes perfect... I believe practice makes permanent (so I better not mess this up!)," she captioned the Instagram post.

However, the "Renovation Island" star doesn't always play it safe when it comes to fashion. When she's not working, she's been known to occasionally tap into her adventurous side whenever she feels like giving the fashion girlies something to talk about. That said, Baeumler has never been caught in anything too out of character. Her most recent walk on the wild side occurred back in 2023 when she attended the Canadian Screen Awards. She hoped to score a lifestyle award for Best Host. And while the HGTV celeb didn't quite have a fashion misfire, her dress was a risqué choice nonetheless.