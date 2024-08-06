The Risqué Outfit We Can't Believe HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Wore
Sarah Baeumler is the kind of woman who knows her way around a construction site and has a good rack of designer clothes. And while home renovation will probably always be her first love, she's found time to cultivate a refined wardrobe full of classic silhouettes and neutral colors, save for the occasional ballerina pink number. Although it wouldn't be easy to narrow down her best look, the gorgeous black denim dress she wore in January 2024 is definitely one of her top five outfits of all time. "Memorizing a script is not my forté ... but I'm learning! Some people say practice makes perfect... I believe practice makes permanent (so I better not mess this up!)," she captioned the Instagram post.
However, the "Renovation Island" star doesn't always play it safe when it comes to fashion. When she's not working, she's been known to occasionally tap into her adventurous side whenever she feels like giving the fashion girlies something to talk about. That said, Baeumler has never been caught in anything too out of character. Her most recent walk on the wild side occurred back in 2023 when she attended the Canadian Screen Awards. She hoped to score a lifestyle award for Best Host. And while the HGTV celeb didn't quite have a fashion misfire, her dress was a risqué choice nonetheless.
Sarah Baeumler tried something new
Sarah Baeumler totally knocked our socks off when she arrived at the Canadian Screen Awards wearing a super sultry, skin-baring, all-black dress. Baeumler's look consisted of multiple parts, including her sheer, polka-dotted dress and its long, graduated hemline. Given the sheerness of the look, Baeumler added in matching undergarments and a high neckline for a little added modesty. And while it's clear that Baeumler was in tip-top shape before putting on the very unforgiving number, it's definitely the kind of dress that we would expect from a much edgier reality star or performer.
Unfortunately, Baeumler's Facebook fans also weren't very impressed with the look. "I'm surprised at her choice. I expected something simple and elegant," commented one user. A second user wrote, "Sarah's too classy for this dress!" A third fan wrote, "That's got to be the ugliest outfit ever ... don't wear that mess Again." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Where are the fashion police when they're needed?" However, Baeumler did have a few people on her side rushing to her defense. "These comments don't pass the vibe check. Women putting other women down is unnecessary," wrote one supporter.
Sarah Baeumler tried out sultry hair
Sarah Baeumler's style is pretty tame most of the time, which goes a long way in keeping her fanbase happy. However, Baeumler, who's versatile enough to go makeup-free, has also experimented with more daring hair as well. In January 2024, Baeumler took to Instagram to post a photo of herself rocking larger-than-life teased hair as she sat in a makeup chair. "You can never have enough volume...right @rachelrenna ..." she wrote in the caption, tagging her hairstylist. "P.s. only a handful of Andros necklaces available and then they will be gone. Perfect for your Valentine." However, this was a slight misdirection.
A few days later, Baeumler posted another photo from the same shoot and presented the final look. Only this time, her dramatic curls had been brushed out to create soft, beachy waves in her hair. Ever the businesswoman, Baumler used the Instagram photo's caption to promote more of her jewelry. "Last chance to shop 15% off the @sarahbaeumlershop jewelry collection, including my favourite earrings, the Flat Oval Huggies!" She wrote at the time. "If you've recently added some SB shop jewelry pieces to your collection – tag me in your photos. I'd love to see how you style them."