What Renovation Island's Sarah Baeumler Looks Like Makeup-Free
Given the layers of paint, sawdust, and other gross construction grime HGTV stars are usually covered in, they're not always associated with glitz and glamour. But that doesn't mean that they don't clean up well! Sarah Baeumler, for example, actually has a really chic fashion sense, which she flaunts in between Instagram updates about her and her husband Bryan Baeumler's show, "Renovation Island." Back in April, the reality star posted a photo of herself wearing a super feminine, flowy white dress, large, rounded shades, and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She paired that look with long, loose blonde waves. "Heading back to @caerulamar for something special," read the post's caption.
Sarah, who usually wears soft, natural makeup, is also heavy into beauty and skincare, and she doesn't mind sharing where she finds some of her staples. In July 2024, Sarah posted a video detailing the pros of shopping for makeup at Jones Road Beauty. "Had the best time visiting the @jonesroadbeauty store near our Palm Beach office!" Sarah captioned the Instagram post. "I'm all about light, fresh makeup that feels breathable, especially since we're always outdoors, so I loved trying out their products." Plus, Sarah sells a wide range of beauty products on her website. Some of her offerings include body butter, body oil, and hydrating face mist. But there's also loads more for fans to indulge in!
That said, Sarah has plenty of photos where she's not wearing makeup!
Sarah Baeumler goes fresh faced behind the scenes
Sarah Baeumler obviously knows the allure of an aesthetically pleasing social media feed, but she doesn't only post shots flaunting the exciting side of her and hubby Bryan Baeumler's various businesses. She has just as many photos of herself grinding it out without makeup behind the scenes. In November 2023, Sarah took to her Instagram account to give viewers a sneak peek of some of the mess that cameras don't capture. Posing alongside construction debris, Sarah showed off (a portion of) her natural face as she smiled for the camera. And like Zoe Kravitz, she pretty much looks the same without makeup.
Of course, this isn't the only example of Sarah peeling back the curtain on the realities of her job or flaunting her natural beauty for fans! One month earlier, Sarah shared another makeup-free look on her Instagram while promoting more BTS shots from her work. However, she only treated fans to a side-shot of her face as she and her husband worked together to bring one of their many renovations to life. Interestingly, Sarah used the photo to stress the importance of taking a little time off for the holidays. "Hey Canada, put down the powertools and enjoy some well deserved family time this weekend as we celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving," she captioned the Instagram post.
Sarah goes makeup free during her free time
Family time is another occasion that usually warrants Sarah Baeumler to skip the primping part of her beauty routine and lean into her natural glow. In September 2023, Sarah posted a selfie she took while spending time with one of her and Bryan Baeumler's daughters. Seated in the passenger side of a car, Sarah posed with her daughter while wearing no makeup, pulled back hair, and a meek smirk. Despite going bare faced, Sarah looked beautiful, well-rested and absolutely carefree — probably because she didn't have to do any of the driving that day. "My personal Uber!" Sarah wrote on the Instagram post.
A few months later, Sarah inserted another makeup-less photo of herself and her daughter in a slideshow about International Women's Day 2024. Like before, Sarah exuded an easy, breezy brand of beauty that will probably eventually culminate into a skincare campaign (if it's not already in the works)! "Happy International Women's Day ... Today, I'm reminded of the incredible strength and resilience that women embody, including my two girls and all of the amazing women I've had the pleasure of working alongside, and am consistently inspired by and grateful for!" wrote Sarah on Instagram. "Together, we are a force for positive change, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations!"