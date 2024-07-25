What Renovation Island's Sarah Baeumler Looks Like Makeup-Free

Given the layers of paint, sawdust, and other gross construction grime HGTV stars are usually covered in, they're not always associated with glitz and glamour. But that doesn't mean that they don't clean up well! Sarah Baeumler, for example, actually has a really chic fashion sense, which she flaunts in between Instagram updates about her and her husband Bryan Baeumler's show, "Renovation Island." Back in April, the reality star posted a photo of herself wearing a super feminine, flowy white dress, large, rounded shades, and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She paired that look with long, loose blonde waves. "Heading back to @caerulamar for something special," read the post's caption.

Sarah, who usually wears soft, natural makeup, is also heavy into beauty and skincare, and she doesn't mind sharing where she finds some of her staples. In July 2024, Sarah posted a video detailing the pros of shopping for makeup at Jones Road Beauty. "Had the best time visiting the @jonesroadbeauty store near our Palm Beach office!" Sarah captioned the Instagram post. "I'm all about light, fresh makeup that feels breathable, especially since we're always outdoors, so I loved trying out their products." Plus, Sarah sells a wide range of beauty products on her website. Some of her offerings include body butter, body oil, and hydrating face mist. But there's also loads more for fans to indulge in!

That said, Sarah has plenty of photos where she's not wearing makeup!