Here's What Zoe Kravitz Looks Like Makeup-Free
Zoe Kravitz's famous parents, actor Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz, passed on their stellar genes to their superstar daughter, which means that she looks amazing with or without makeup. But before we dive into the photo evidence, let's talk a little bit about her style, which, if you follow Zoe, has probably already enriched your fashion perspective. Zoe dresses without limits, effortlessly shifting between feminine and masculine silhouettes. "People should really dress not based on a trend but rather on what they want to express," Zoe explained to The Cut in March 2023. "Sometimes I wake up and I feel more masculine, and I want to channel that and I think it's sexy and fun."
Zoe's makeup, however, has been more consistent through her career. While some celebs opt to include bold, heavily pigmented eye shadows and lipsticks into their regular routine, it's rare to see Zoe veer too far from a natural palette, even if she's posing on the front cover of a magazine or appearing in a fashion campaign for Saint Laurent. "I like when it looks as if you're wearing no makeup: dewy skin, some highlighter, simple," Zoe shared with Elle in September 2018. "The brown shadow is nice because it gives a little bit of definition without it looking to makeup-y," she added referencing one of her past looks. The "Divergent" star also revealed that she doesn't really love foundation.
Given how great Zoe looks without makeup, we totally understand!
Zoe Kravitz is a rare beauty
Most celebrities look different without makeup, but Zoe Kravitz is definitely an exception. The star looks nearly identical to her made-up self even when she's not wearing a cosmetic counter's worth of beauty products. Look no further than Kravitz's 2021 beauty tutorial with Vogue, where she shared her favorite summertime beauty tips with other beauty lovers. The actor started off the video in one of her understated looks, then washed her face with Ronda Allison pumpkin cleanser, an act which only removed the sheen of her makeup. After washing away the cleanser, Kravitz revealed her bare face, which aside from her pronounced freckles, looked nearly identical to her made up face. #Blessed.
That said, Kravitz's skin hasn't always treated her so well. In September 2018, Kravitz revealed that she's also ridden the annoying wave of acne. "Also I get bummed when my skin breaks out," Kravitz shared during a beauty-centric conversation with Refinery 29. "It really affects my mood and my confidence. Obviously it happens to everyone and it's fine, but I really try to keep it under control." Understandably, the actor gets extra stressed when her breakouts align with her work. "If I have a pimple and I know I have a shoot coming, I start to panic," she added. Fortunately, Kravit's mother, Lisa Bonet, stressed the importance of washing her face, which is known to combat breakouts, ages ago.
Zoe Kravitz is all smiles around friends
Zoe Kravitz, AKA the future Mrs. Channing Tatum, also goes makeup-free when she's chilling with her famous friends. In April 2022, Kravitz posted an adorable Instagram photo of herself in a tight embrace with her longtime pal, multi-hyphenate Donald Glover. Standing in what appears to be a recording studio, Kravitz traded in her high fashion looks for comfort in the form of an oversized hoodie as she clung tightly to the actor/musician. Kravitz also ditched her makeup that day, which meant she only had her vibrant skin and smile to lean on. Of course, she's more than proven that she doesn't really need any of the extras.
While it definitely seems like Kravitz definitely has the best luck in the beauty department, we have to mention that she has access to some of the world's top makeup artists, which certainly helps. That same month, Stacy Wodu, one of the makeup artists responsible for glamming Kravitz up for "The Batman," dished on the star's skincare secrets while filming the movie. "Zoë and I have the same idea when it comes to skin. Less is more," explained Wodu to Glamour UK. "So that's what we did. She's got great skin and I understood that raw element itself was essential in keeping her character real." She continued. "You really have to pay attention to the nuances in undertone to make it look like nothing."