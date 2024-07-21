Here's What Zoe Kravitz Looks Like Makeup-Free

Zoe Kravitz's famous parents, actor Lisa Bonet and singer Lenny Kravitz, passed on their stellar genes to their superstar daughter, which means that she looks amazing with or without makeup. But before we dive into the photo evidence, let's talk a little bit about her style, which, if you follow Zoe, has probably already enriched your fashion perspective. Zoe dresses without limits, effortlessly shifting between feminine and masculine silhouettes. "People should really dress not based on a trend but rather on what they want to express," Zoe explained to The Cut in March 2023. "Sometimes I wake up and I feel more masculine, and I want to channel that and I think it's sexy and fun."

Zoe's makeup, however, has been more consistent through her career. While some celebs opt to include bold, heavily pigmented eye shadows and lipsticks into their regular routine, it's rare to see Zoe veer too far from a natural palette, even if she's posing on the front cover of a magazine or appearing in a fashion campaign for Saint Laurent. "I like when it looks as if you're wearing no makeup: dewy skin, some highlighter, simple," Zoe shared with Elle in September 2018. "The brown shadow is nice because it gives a little bit of definition without it looking to makeup-y," she added referencing one of her past looks. The "Divergent" star also revealed that she doesn't really love foundation.

Given how great Zoe looks without makeup, we totally understand!