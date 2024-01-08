What Lenny Kravitz Had To Say About Zoe's Engagement To Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz has revealed his true feelings about his daughter, Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum. Two years after debuting their romance to the world, Kravitz and Tatum took the ultimate step in their relationship by deciding to spend forever together. As in, they're getting married! People broke the news of their engagement, after Zoë was spotted sporting a massive engagement ring during the 2023 Halloween season. And while the couple has yet to confirm the news formally, some very adorable details about their proposal and reactions are floating around across the internet.

In early November, People reported that Tatum was especially "excited" to be betrothed to the "Divergent" star. "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life," said a source referencing Tatum's split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. "He can't stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together." As Page Six reported, Tatum spent six figures on the ring he used to propose to his longtime love. Jeweler Laura Taylor estimated that Tatum shelled out between $475,000 and $550,000 for the ring. And they're already in the wedding-planning stage, according to Life & Style. "Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want," shared a source with the outlet. "They're both so excited!"

But how does Zoë's father, Lenny, feel about her engagement to Tatum?