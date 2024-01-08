What Lenny Kravitz Had To Say About Zoe's Engagement To Channing Tatum
Lenny Kravitz has revealed his true feelings about his daughter, Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum. Two years after debuting their romance to the world, Kravitz and Tatum took the ultimate step in their relationship by deciding to spend forever together. As in, they're getting married! People broke the news of their engagement, after Zoë was spotted sporting a massive engagement ring during the 2023 Halloween season. And while the couple has yet to confirm the news formally, some very adorable details about their proposal and reactions are floating around across the internet.
In early November, People reported that Tatum was especially "excited" to be betrothed to the "Divergent" star. "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life," said a source referencing Tatum's split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. "He can't stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together." As Page Six reported, Tatum spent six figures on the ring he used to propose to his longtime love. Jeweler Laura Taylor estimated that Tatum shelled out between $475,000 and $550,000 for the ring. And they're already in the wedding-planning stage, according to Life & Style. "Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want," shared a source with the outlet. "They're both so excited!"
But how does Zoë's father, Lenny, feel about her engagement to Tatum?
Lenny Kravitz approves
Nothing can spoil the joy of an engagement like the couple's parents not being supportive of the union. And while there have been no reports about how Channing Tatum's parents feel about his engagement to Zoë Kravitz, one of her famous parents has added their two cents into the mix. Fortunately, they're definitely happy about the engagement! During an interview with ET, singer Lenny Kravitz responded to a reporter's well-wishes about Zoë's engagement. "Hey man, that's life," said Lenny during the interview. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed."
Of course, Lenny's reaction is to be expected, given that he's spoken positively about Zoë and Tatum's relationship in the past. "I love him. He's a great guy," Lenny said of Tatum during an interview with E! News in December 2023. "He's a great guy. We're very close, and we have a great line of communication." Lenny continued, "We hang out like you hang out with your family. We're together whenever we can." Fortunately, Lenny and Tatum have been on good terms for years. According to E! News, Tatum inquired about Lenny's workout regimen after he posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram in 2021. Of course, Lenny then asked Tatum about landing a role in Tatum's "Magic Mike" franchise. You know, the usual.
How Jason Momoa feels about Zoë and Channing
Although Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz's mother, actor Lisa Bonet, have been broken up since 2022, he and Zoë have maintained a close bond. "Zoë looks up to Jason like a father, and Jason and [her biological father] Lenny Kravitz are also close," shared a source with the Daily Mail in October 2023. "It's a very modern family situation." Fortunately, Momoa also approves of Zoë's relationship with Channing Tatum. "The engagement was happy news for Jason," shared a source with People In November 2023. "He loves both Channing and Zoë. He thinks they are a great couple." They continued, "Jason is their biggest supporter."
In fact, Momoa is actually the reason that Zoë and Tatum are even together! "Jason is beyond happy about Zoë and Channing's engagement," revealed an insider to the Daily Mail. "Zoë is a daughter to him, and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before [Zoë] was dating [him]." The insider also revealed that Momoa has proudly taken all the credit for their blossoming relationship. "Jason can't help but try to take credit for their engagement," added the source. "To welcome Channing into their family is the best thing ever because he already considers him family."