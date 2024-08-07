Soccer Star Alisha Lehmann Looks So Different Without Makeup

Soccer star Alisha Lehmann, who hails from Switzerland, is one of the most striking female athletes in the world, and she definitely knows it! Lehmann is always runway-ready during her games, despite soccer being a super physical, perspiration-inducing sport that doesn't always bode well for glam. But literally, nothing can come between her intricate hairstyles, consisting of ponytails and braided 'dos, and her expertly applied face of cosmetics. In case you didn't know, Lehmann goes all out on game days, indulging in every makeup lover's must-haves, including foundation, lip stains, eyeshadow, and even blush! That said, her game-day looks barely hold a candle to her show-stopping off the clock fashion, usually seen on Instagram and her other socials.

Unfortunately, Lehmann has received a ton of unfair flack for proudly celebrating her femininity while kicking around a soccer ball. "The message I want to give to people [is] that you can literally be however you want and still play football," Lehmann shared with The Times in 2023. "Use make-up or do the things you like, do your nails, do your eyelashes, and still play football. It's not a side you have to pick." She continued, "It's really important that no one changes because people tell you to. When I was younger a lot of people told me, 'Oh, you can't wear make-up. You can't wear your lashes when you play.'" However, she eventually realized that her choice wasn't hurting anyone.

That said, Lehmann has gone without makeup – when she felt like it.