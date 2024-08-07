Soccer Star Alisha Lehmann Looks So Different Without Makeup
Soccer star Alisha Lehmann, who hails from Switzerland, is one of the most striking female athletes in the world, and she definitely knows it! Lehmann is always runway-ready during her games, despite soccer being a super physical, perspiration-inducing sport that doesn't always bode well for glam. But literally, nothing can come between her intricate hairstyles, consisting of ponytails and braided 'dos, and her expertly applied face of cosmetics. In case you didn't know, Lehmann goes all out on game days, indulging in every makeup lover's must-haves, including foundation, lip stains, eyeshadow, and even blush! That said, her game-day looks barely hold a candle to her show-stopping off the clock fashion, usually seen on Instagram and her other socials.
Unfortunately, Lehmann has received a ton of unfair flack for proudly celebrating her femininity while kicking around a soccer ball. "The message I want to give to people [is] that you can literally be however you want and still play football," Lehmann shared with The Times in 2023. "Use make-up or do the things you like, do your nails, do your eyelashes, and still play football. It's not a side you have to pick." She continued, "It's really important that no one changes because people tell you to. When I was younger a lot of people told me, 'Oh, you can't wear make-up. You can't wear your lashes when you play.'" However, she eventually realized that her choice wasn't hurting anyone.
That said, Lehmann has gone without makeup – when she felt like it.
Alisha Lehmann posted a beach selife
Alisha Lehmann spends a lot of her free time posing for her paid sponsorships and filling her phone with selfies. However, she also takes time to smell the roses and enjoy sunny days. In June 2024, the soccer star posted an Instagram slideshow of herself enjoying a beach day. The athlete wore absolutely no makeup as she posed for the flirty shots while wearing a hot pink bikini. And while Lehmann looked different without the fancy makeup fans are used to seeing her in, she was still killing the game. That said, unless the lash fairies randomly sprinkled their magic on Lehmann, it appears she was possibly wearing the lashes she loves, which almost counts as makeup, but not quite.
Lehmann also went makeup-free again that same month when she enjoyed another day at the beach. The soccer star posted multiple photos of herself in a green and yellow bikini as she waded and posed in crystal blue waters in front of a gorgeous beachside hotel. She also included a shot showing off her athletic figure as she posed on the white sandy beach. And though Lehmann didn't offer her fans the same extreme closeup as in the photo above, she was obviously in the mood to flaunt her natural beauty that day, as she wasn't wearing any makeup. She captioned the post, "Lish at the beach at 8 am."
Alisha Lehmann flaunted her glow on TikTok
In October 2023, Alisha Lehmann updated fans with an Instagram post, proving how healthy and glowing a person's skin can look when they put in the work to care for it. At least, we're assuming that her skincare routine is bordering on pro status, considering she didn't have any of the noticeable blemishes that unfairly plague the masses. Impressively, Lehmann also didn't appear to have any major signs of sun damage, which is a major feat considering the amount of time she spends baking in the sun while dominating her sport. With that said, her thick, full brows were definitely the star of this photo, and we're kind of wondering just how she sculpted them so perfectly.
Two years earlier, Lehmann went makeup-free in a TikTok video showcasing her dog's grooming routine. She only showed her face for a brief second, as her dog was definitely the focal point of the video, but she definitely decided to skip her makeup routine that morning. She also wore her hair in a much different, more toned-down style than usual. While she usually embraces more dramatic styles, on this day, she simply pulled her blond tresses back into a low ponytail or chignon, framing her face with a few rebellious tendrils. "My baby ish fresh," she captioned the thirty-second clip, along with a heart-eye emoji.