Tragic Details About Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff found herself in an unexpected news cycle after using the word "depressed" in a post written for Behind the Racquet when she was 16. In the post, she explained that experiencing success at such an early age came with pressure and hype she wasn't adequately prepared to deal with at the time. "For about a year I was really depressed," she wrote.

Gauff's father and coach, Corey Gauff, felt the need to clarify his daughter's remarks. "... I knew that was going to be the word that got picked up," he said (via The New York Times), stating Coco was never officially diagnosed with clinical depression. "There's no medicine going on," he added. Noah Rubin, the creator of Behind the Racquet, interviewed Coco prior to publishing her post. He issued an apology for not clarifying her use of the word. "It's completely my fault that I didn't go deeper into what she meant by depressed," he said, adding, "the word 'depression' is a trigger word, and people start questioning things."