Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Try Out For A Singing Show? We Debunk The Wild Rumor

Let's cut to the chase: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene appear on one of the early seasons of "American Idol" to audition for a chance to send her to Hollywood and become a singing star? Well, of course not. But there was a clip that went viral of one "American Idol" audition that had people questioning whether or not the contestant was actually the Republican representative from Georgia.

This all started with a video that circulated from the very first season of "American Idol," in which a 23-year-old woman named Stefanie Sugarman, who works in marketing for a cheese company, sings her heart out with a rendition of the 1993 song, "Knockin' da Boots" by H-Town. After being rejected, she storms back into the audition room to convince the judges — Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson – that she deserves a shot at the competition. While the judges weren't impressed with her singing talent, viewers online were convinced that the Greene doppelgänger could actually be the future member of the House of Representatives using a stage name.

After this clip made the rounds online in 2022, a source from Greene's team clarified that this definitely wasn't the politician. "It's so blatantly obvious that this is another Blue Anon conspiracy theory," the insider claimed to the New York Post. Plus, Sugarman is actually a real person! Despite their very similar facial features and fiery nature, there is plenty of reason to confirm that Greene is, in fact, not Sugarman.