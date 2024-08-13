Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Try Out For A Singing Show? We Debunk The Wild Rumor
Let's cut to the chase: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene appear on one of the early seasons of "American Idol" to audition for a chance to send her to Hollywood and become a singing star? Well, of course not. But there was a clip that went viral of one "American Idol" audition that had people questioning whether or not the contestant was actually the Republican representative from Georgia.
This all started with a video that circulated from the very first season of "American Idol," in which a 23-year-old woman named Stefanie Sugarman, who works in marketing for a cheese company, sings her heart out with a rendition of the 1993 song, "Knockin' da Boots" by H-Town. After being rejected, she storms back into the audition room to convince the judges — Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson – that she deserves a shot at the competition. While the judges weren't impressed with her singing talent, viewers online were convinced that the Greene doppelgänger could actually be the future member of the House of Representatives using a stage name.
After this clip made the rounds online in 2022, a source from Greene's team clarified that this definitely wasn't the politician. "It's so blatantly obvious that this is another Blue Anon conspiracy theory," the insider claimed to the New York Post. Plus, Sugarman is actually a real person! Despite their very similar facial features and fiery nature, there is plenty of reason to confirm that Greene is, in fact, not Sugarman.
If not Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the woman in the video?
When this audition tape went around the internet in 2022, there was a conspiracy that Marjorie Taylor Greene had been hired as an actor to appear as one of the infamous bad auditions "American Idol" initially became famous for. Besides the fact Greene's team flat-out denied it, that rumor can be dismantled by the fact that TMZ confirmed there was a real person named Stefanie Sugarman. Just like the contestant states in the "American Idol" clip, Sugarman lived in Alta Loma, California, and her age accurately correlates with the age she would be if she auditioned at 23, like the woman in the video.
While it hasn't been fully confirmed, there's also a person online who seems to be the actual Sugarman. As seen on her Instagram, Sugarman still has a passion for singing and resides in the Southern California area. According to her resume on LinkedIn, she did, in fact, work for a cheese company from May 2001 to November 2002, around the time when the first season of "American Idol" would have been filming.
Plus, the supposed real Sugarman has capitalized on the virality of the Greene conspiracy theories by creating a character named Marjorie Taylor Sugarman for skits on her own social media. With all of these points put together –- plus the fact that Sugarman completely lacks Greene's signature Georgia accent -– it's safe to say that this online rumor about Greene being on "American Idol" can be officially debunked.
Although she wasn't on American Idol, Greene does have a song
Although Stefanie Sugarman may not be Marjorie Taylor Greene in disguise, you might be surprised to hear that the politician has actually tried her hand at music. Well, sort of.
Conservative rapper Forgiato Blow — who also goes by Mayor of Magaville — released the track, "MGT," in 2023, praising Greene for being "MAGA's MVP." He even got Greene herself to appear in the video, sitting on a golden throne and posing around expensive cars. In the lyrics, the self-proclaimed creator of MAGA rap perpetuates Donald Trump's claims that he actually won the 2020 election – "You know we reppin' 45, he never lost" — and praises Greene's anti-transgender rhetoric.
Greene stated that the reason she decided to join this song was to promote the bill she had introduced to the House of Representatives which would make gender affirming care on a minor illegal. "Thank you @forgiatoblow47 for [bringing] awareness to my critical legislation, the Protect Children's Innocence Act, in your new hit song MTG!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. She had introduced the bill in March 2023, but as of this writing, it has remained in committee, without a vote in the House nor the Senate.