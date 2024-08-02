Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch's Fame Is Dying Fast

During the quiet, more simple time of June 2024 when America's biggest concern was which elderly man will be our next president, a viral sensation splashed onto the fabric of our great national discourse: The Hawk Tuah Girl. While on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, Haliey Welch sprang to prominence after being featured in a Tim & Dee TV interview where she unloaded her catchphrase on an unsuspecting populace. Just a fair warning, things are going to get a little spicy.

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" the interviewer asked Welch, and her response would launch a thousand merchandising ships. "You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang. You get me?" And with that, Welch's viral fame was off to the races. She was up there with "Damn, Daniel," but obviously, much more adult-themed! Case in point, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Welch signed with a management team called The Penthouse, which quickly got to work trying to capitalize on the moment.

However, despite Welch's fame starting out hot and heavy, the moment seems to have ended with a whimper, and we can't help but wonder if she fumbled the bag.