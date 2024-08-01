This Blunt Celeb Prediction On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Future Is Turning Heads

Taylor Swift has described her love with Travis Kelce as "So High School," but one of their fellow celebs doesn't see them graduating to the next level.

Known to fans as "Tayvis," Swift's relationship with Kelce has easily been one of her most publicized pairings to date. There are several reasons for that: she's found a new audience in Kelce's NFL fandom, she's in the midst of her career-defining Eras Tour, and Swifties are excited she's putting herself back out there after laying low with her ex, Joe Alwyn. Other celebs have had plenty to say about Swift and Kelce's relationship, with famous fans giving their seal of approval.

That said, not everyone is down bad for Swift, Kelce, and the amount of attention they've received. 2024 Golden Globes host Jo Koy's joke about Swift's camera time during football games may have fallen flat, but more than a few celebs seem to be feeling the Tayvis fatigue. In October 2023, Olivia Wilde reposted a tweet on her Instagram Story that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist" — not necessarily a dig at the couple themselves, but still, a critique at the volume of media coverage that could instead go to less trivial matters. More recently, the Reddit community r/travisandtaylor, a snark page dedicated to calling out Swift and Kelce's shady side, surpassed a milestone 100,000 members. With anti-Tayvis sentiments on the rise, Bill Maher of all people has joined the crescendoing chorus.