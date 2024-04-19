What's The Real Meaning Of So High School By Taylor Swift? Let's Break It Down

When Taylor Swift dropped "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" with a whopping 31 tracks, fans were eager to comb through the lyrics to find Easter eggs about her relationship with Travis Kelce. The meaning of the song "LOML" seemed promising as an acronym for "love of my life" but it wound up being short for "loss of my life." Somewhat surprisingly, it was the song "So High School" off "TTPD" that was packed with lyrics about Kelce. It opens with the pop star singing, "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you." This seems a veiled reference to how her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star has drawn a "crowd" of attention, but later lyrics more explicitly alluded to her boyfriend.

In the opening chorus, Swift makes a more obvious reference to Kelce. "And in a blink of a crinkling eye / I'm sinking, our fingers entwined," she sings. As fans have pointed out, Kelce has a trademark "crinkle" of his eyes. Following the chorus, the "Cruel Summer" artist playfully refers to when Kelce mentioned her in an interview before they met. "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It's just a game, but really / I'm bettin' on all three for us two," Swift sings. Kelce played "Kiss, Marry, Kill" for AfterBuzz TV in 2016 and chose to "kiss" Swift out of a trio of pop stars.

Later in the track, Swift sings about her time together with Kelce.