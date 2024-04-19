Taylor Swift May Hurt Travis Kelce With These Tortured Poets Department Lyrics

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" album has seen her make digs at Kim Kardashian, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy, but there's a possibility her new bae, Travis Kelce might be a little wounded by her latest offering, too. That's because "imgonnagetyouback" sounds like she's thinking of rekindling something with an ex. But also, maybe not. It all depends on how you interpret the phrase, "I'm going to get you back."

"imgonnagetyouback" opens with Swift hinting at an ex-lover giving her hints that he's interested in trying again. "I can tell when somebody still wants me, come clean," she sings (via Genius). Swift makes a reference to herself not being totally over the past fling, either. As she notes in the post-chorus, "You'll find that you were never not mine." Obviously, that might not be the greatest thing for Kelce to hear — especially with him and Swift in the midst of such a public romance, and him even reportedly having serious baby fever.

Having said that, it's pretty obvious from "imgonnagetyouback" that the situationship described isn't exactly an ideal one. Far from it, it's pretty evident the dynamic is toxic, and throughout the track, Swift points at her mixed feelings, too. Kelce, you might just be in luck — if there was anything to worry about in the first place.