Joe Alwyn & Matty Healy Digs On Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets That Are So Obvious

Taylor Swift has never been especially subtle in her songwriting about ex-boyfriends, and her tracks on "The Tortured Poet's Department" are no exception. Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, you're about to be put on blast by Swifties across the globe.

Perhaps the most obvious reference on Swift's latest album is the song, "So Long, London." Swift famously penned the super optimistic, "London Boy" back in 2019. There was no doubt the song was about her then-burgeoning relationship with London born-and-raised actor, Joe Alwyn — and it was clear she was smitten with her new bae. By contrast, Swift's follow-up, "So Long, London," describes the end of that relationship. The haunting melody sees her bid goodbye to the city and the love she associated with it, and the song ends with the heartbreaking outro, "So long, London / Had a good run / A moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one."

Other than the obvious 180, "So Long, London" also makes reference to another of Swift's songs about Alwyn — that would be, "Lover." In the earlier track, she'd sung that Alwyn's heart "has been blue." Evidently, that played a role in the romance ending, as in "So Long, London," Swift mentions, "You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days." It seems safe to say that the split was a heartbreaking one, and Swift isn't going out of her way to hide it. However, when it comes to Swift's latest digs, The 1975 frontman Healy certainly got the shorter end of the stick.