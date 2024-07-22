Times Joe Biden Has Slipped Up On His Words

President Joe Biden's history of gaffes continued into even more cringeworthy territory when he began confusing the former U.S. war in Iraq with the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a video clip posted by Firstpost in June 2023, the president was asked whether Vladimir Putin had "been weakened by recent events." Biden responded to the reporter by saying, "It's hard to tell but he's clearly losing the war in Iraq [and] he's losing the war at home."

But it wasn't the only time Biden had mixed up which countries were at war. About a year later, the president garbled his words yet again when speaking to the media at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France while celebrating D-Day's 80th anniversary. At the time, Biden was responding to reports that the U.S. had experienced a delay in sending further aid to Ukraine amid their plight against Russia.

"The idea that we become semi-isolationists now, which some are talking about — I mean, the idea we had to wait all those months just to get the money for Iraq that we — because we were waiting. I mean, it just — it just — it's not who we are. It's not who America is," Biden said (via Newsweek). The White House transcript of the speech corrected the mix-up, also clarifying that Biden meant to refer to the war in the Ukraine as opposed to Iraq.