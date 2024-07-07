Body Language Expert Tells Us The Sign Biden Wasn't Truthful About Debate Disaster In ABC Interview

Amid increasing speculation about President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities, his debate performance did little to restore the public's confidence in his mental and physical fitness. Biden's debate behavior sparked concern for his health and how it's impacting his role as president of the United States. However, it's also sparked debate within his own political party about whether he's the best Democrat to compete against the presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming 2024 election. That said, Biden is determined to see the election through. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm the sitting President of the United States. I'm the nominee of the Democratic party. I'm staying in the race," he tweeted.

On July 5, ABC aired Biden's unedited interview with George Stephanopoulos. The president used his 22-minute segment to defend his distracting debate performance and, presumably, win over some of his detractors and political defectors before the election. When asked about how he fared during the debate, Biden acknowledged his shortcomings, chalking things up to "a bad episode" brought on by "exhaustion." To gain better insight into Biden's talking points, Nicki Swift consulted with Traci Brown, CSP, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert, who analyzed a portion of the interview and concluded that the current president wasn't being completely truthful about his performance.