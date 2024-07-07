Body Language Expert Tells Us The Sign Biden Wasn't Truthful About Debate Disaster In ABC Interview
Amid increasing speculation about President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities, his debate performance did little to restore the public's confidence in his mental and physical fitness. Biden's debate behavior sparked concern for his health and how it's impacting his role as president of the United States. However, it's also sparked debate within his own political party about whether he's the best Democrat to compete against the presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming 2024 election. That said, Biden is determined to see the election through. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm the sitting President of the United States. I'm the nominee of the Democratic party. I'm staying in the race," he tweeted.
On July 5, ABC aired Biden's unedited interview with George Stephanopoulos. The president used his 22-minute segment to defend his distracting debate performance and, presumably, win over some of his detractors and political defectors before the election. When asked about how he fared during the debate, Biden acknowledged his shortcomings, chalking things up to "a bad episode" brought on by "exhaustion." To gain better insight into Biden's talking points, Nicki Swift consulted with Traci Brown, CSP, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert, who analyzed a portion of the interview and concluded that the current president wasn't being completely truthful about his performance.
Joe Biden dodged the truth about the debate
George Stephanopoulos asked President Joe Biden if his debate performance was a one-off thing or a symptom of some greater concern. Biden replied, "It was a bad episode." According to body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, Biden wasn't honest during his follow-up. "Here's the initial trouble," Brown said. "He doesn't have any other explanation to the first question than the reporter gave him." Brown referred to Biden's enduring smile as Stephanopoulos interrogated him over the debate. "He is all smiles about the question," she continued, adding that "someone has trained him to look alert and checked in. Yet we still saw the vacant stare when he was asked a couple of questions."
July 5th 2024 645 pm ET A sneak peak from Joe Biden's sit down interview with @GStephanopoulos which airs on @ABC tonight at 8pm ET
(2 Minute Watch) pic.twitter.com/zXIqcpjmPe
— Jeff Storobinsky (@jeffstorobinsky) July 5, 2024
Brown also cited Biden's increasing "blink rate" as proof that the topic was stressful for the 81-year-old. On top of that, Biden was still slurring. "When he says it was a bad night one side of this mouth is in a slight smile, the other is in a frown so he's very conflicted about his answer," Brown said, indicating that he had more to say, but was choosing not to share. Brown also believed that Biden "showed many of the signs of cognitive decline" during the presidential debate. And although he was trying to compensate for it, "the signs are leaking out. And he's not being upfront on the depth of the problem."