Press Secretary Jen Psaki Reveals The State Of Biden's Health

Joe Biden is the oldest serving president in the history of the United States. And time and time again, his health and ability to serve as President of the United States has been under scrutiny by Republicans and ex-president Donald Trump.

While Biden seems to not be indulging in the discourse around his health, others close to him have.

In fact, in an article in The Washington Post — what the publication called a "rare glimpse inside a president's actual life" — Joe Biden was said to begin his morning workout by lifting weights with a personal trainer. He was also said to have biked around during his presidential run.

This "glimpse" into the president's life comes after Biden was seen losing balance on the steps of Air Force One back in March. At the time, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted that the incident was nothing more than a "misstep on the stairs," adding, "he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him."

Biden was also declared fit during his campaign run. Kevin O'Connor, associate professor of medicine and of health, human function and rehabilitation sciences at George Washington University, officially declared Biden a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male." He also said that Biden was fit to "successfully execute the duties of the presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

And now, the White House Press Secretary has something to say about his health as well.