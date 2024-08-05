Trump Jokes He 'May Never Go Back' To Melania (& We Faintly Hear The Former First Lady Jumping For Joy)

It's no secret that Donald and Melania Trump aren't the most affectionate with each other in public and it seems that's also the case in private as the couple sleeps in separate bedrooms. "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source shared with People. The insider added, "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

Melania was largely absent from Donald's 2024 presidential campaign except for an appearance on the final day of the Republican National Convention. She didn't give a speech, which is normally the tradition, and even Donald seemed surprised to see her on stage, as captured by ABC News. The two gave each other a kiss on the cheek and awkwardly hugged in front of the crowd. "Apparently there is no amount of money that could get her to kiss him on the lips," a fan commented. At least she didn't swat his hand away this time.