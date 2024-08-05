Trump Jokes He 'May Never Go Back' To Melania (& We Faintly Hear The Former First Lady Jumping For Joy)
Donald Trump is known for his off-color jokes, but his quip about leaving Melania Trump during a rally has seriously backfired on him. As reported by the Daily Mail, the former President of the United States was in Georgia on August 3, 2024 when he invited a woman named Michaelah Montgomery up to the podium. He told the crowd that he had met her at a local fast-food restaurant months ago and she thanked him for saving the college she was attending. "This one is so smart, so sharp. She grabbed me. She gave me a kiss. I said 'I think I'm never going back home to the First Lady,'" he joked. Montgomery quipped, "You were supposed to keep that quiet."
Trump: She gave me a kiss. I may never go back to Melania.
Melania: 🥳🎉🤞💃🍾pic.twitter.com/WBuwGIwDZu
— W Smith Ω 🧢 (@WesSmith123) August 4, 2024
The moment was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and many stated what we're all thinking. "I don't think Melania cares, Donald," one wrote. Another tweeted, "can't go back to someone that wont sleep in the same room with you in the first place." There's been talk of tension between Donald and Melania since Stormy Daniels accused number 45 of giving her hush money to keep their alleged affair quiet. Since then, Melania has barely been seen with her husband, and it may just be that the former first lady will be the one never going back to the Don.
Donald Trump and Melania reportedly live separate lives
It's no secret that Donald and Melania Trump aren't the most affectionate with each other in public and it seems that's also the case in private as the couple sleeps in separate bedrooms. "Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source shared with People. The insider added, "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
Melania was largely absent from Donald's 2024 presidential campaign except for an appearance on the final day of the Republican National Convention. She didn't give a speech, which is normally the tradition, and even Donald seemed surprised to see her on stage, as captured by ABC News. The two gave each other a kiss on the cheek and awkwardly hugged in front of the crowd. "Apparently there is no amount of money that could get her to kiss him on the lips," a fan commented. At least she didn't swat his hand away this time.