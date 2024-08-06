Inside T.J. Miller & Ryan Reynold's Brutal Feud

After verbally sparring with the Merc with a Mouth in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," comedian T.J. Miller was left with a sour taste in his own dirty mouth. Fans of the delightfully profane franchise that Ryan Reynolds has so lovingly nurtured have really only heard one side of this catty comic book beef, relying on Miller's word when it comes to Reynolds' purported transgressions against him. But Miller's absence from "Deadpool 3" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" speaks volumes.

Miller has a long history of shady behavior, but he tried to cast Reynolds as the villain during a 2022 appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show." Miller said he became convinced that Reynolds despised him after an incident that took place while they were riffing during scenes. In the first two movies, Miller plays Weasel, Deadpool's bartender bud who can hold his own against the superhero when it comes to delivering darkly comedic verbal barbs. According to Miller, Reynolds started personally attacking him while in character as Deadpool. "He was horrifically mean to me ... He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'" Miller recalled.

Miller claimed that others on the set, including his wife, found the interaction uncomfortable and strange. He also had a few ideas about why Reynolds supposedly wanted to humiliate him.