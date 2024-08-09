The Heartbreaking Facts Discovered In Robin Williams' Autopsy Report

To say that Robin Williams' death in August 2014 left the world reeling would be an understatement. It wasn't just his passing, but also the manner of it — a suicide — that shocked and saddened fans everywhere. While the beloved actor and comedian had openly dealt with depression, his autopsy report revealed that he had been diagnosed with a disease that may have influenced his decision to end his own life.

Williams was found unconscious in his California home on August 11, 2014, with the Marin County police confirming his death shortly after emergency responders arrived. "This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken," his wife, Susan Schneider Williams, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "On behalf of Robin's family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief. As he is remembered, it is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

Initially, the police suggested that Williams died from "suicide due to asphyxia," a finding later confirmed by the autopsy, which specified death by hanging. What's more, it also revealed the presence of Lewy body dementia (LBD), which Schneider Williams said greatly affected Williams before he tragically passed away.