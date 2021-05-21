Robin Williams' Son Speaks Out About Losing His Father

This article contains mentions of suicide and drug and alcohol abuse.

The death of comedian and actor Robin Williams continues to have a profound impact on fans and his family. The star died by suicide on August 11, 2014 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Toxicology reports done after his death showed "antidepressants, caffeine, and levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, in his system," per the outlet. (After his death, it was discovered he actually had Lewy body dementia, per The Irish Times.) Per THR, Robin also had a "recent increase in paranoia" before his death, a symptom of the disease.

When fans learned of the comedian's passing, tributes from around the globe poured in. Robin's daughter, Zelda Williams, has shared multiple tributes and posts to her late father, including one in 2020. "Tomorrow is Dad's anniversary death. As always, I will not be here," she wrote on Twitter. "It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss." Zelda also shared that she is touched by all the love fans have for her father, but sometimes the memories are too much for her and encouraged fans who are struggling to get help.

Robin's son, Zak Williams, is now speaking out about his own struggles with mental health both before and after his father's death. Keep scrolling for more details on what Zak has to say about losing his father and what it made him change about himself.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.