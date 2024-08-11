What The Famous Father Of Sasha Obama's Boyfriend Said About Her Family
In April 2022, news hit that Sasha Obama had a rumored new boyfriend. The Daily Mail reported that Michelle and Barack Obama's youngest daughter was dating Clifton Powell Jr., the son of actor Clifton Powell. And it was his famous father who confirmed the relationship two months later. And the "Ray" actor did way more. He also shared his admiration for the Obamas and the advice he gave his son on how to treat Sasha. Whether Powell Jr. followed his father's advice is unclear, as he and Sasha kept their romance pretty private.
In fact, the relationship status after 2022 is undetermined. In November 2022, sources told Media Take Out that the former first daughter and the former college basketball player had called it quits. "It wasn't anything big. It's just that Sasha is working on herself, her studies, and her career," an insider said. According to the Daily Mail, the two met after Sasha moved to California in the summer of 2021. They reportedly ended things on a positive note and remained on friendly terms.
News of the couple fizzled into 2023, suggesting they may have indeed gone their separate ways. At the same time, unlike Malia Obama, whose hush-hush dating history has been a bit easier to track, Sasha hasn't been linked to anyone else since. So, it really is hard to say. But despite what happened to the couple, Powell's comments suggest that Sasha and Powell Jr. had a relationship based on mutual respect while it lasted.
Clifton Powell wanted his son to do right by Michelle and Barack Obama
Clifton Powell wanted to ensure Michelle and Barack Obama had no reason to complain about Clifton Powell Jr.'s manners. When he learned about his son's relationship with Sasha Obama, he immediately put on his counselor's hat. He also gave a more precise timeline of the romance, clarifying that they had been dating since early 2021. "It has helped me talk to [him] about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas," Powell said on the "Dear Fathers" podcast in June 2022.
But beyond his admiration for the former POTUS and FLOTUS, Powell didn't want to miss the chance to teach his son important relationship lessons. "Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive," he said. This was a mission he held close to his heart because of his own experiences. "The things that I did not get taught," he explained.
One of the main pieces of advice Powell gave his son was a pretty simple, albeit effective, one. "I text him all the time and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter,'" he added. Like Sasha's, Powell Jr.'s dating history is hard to keep track of. But considering Sasha is said to harbor no ill feelings toward her ex, it sounds like Powell Jr. absorbed his father's teachings.
Michelle Obama had to adjust to the reality of her daughters' dating lives
One day, Michelle Obama was raising girls, and the next, she was trying to mother two adults. She has no time for nostalgia, though; she has loved witnessing Malia and Sasha Obama's transformation. But adjusting to the idea that her daughters are now fully immersed in the dating world has been challenging at times. "Before, it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff," Michelle said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April 2022, just days before the Daily Mail identified Sasha's boyfriend as Clifton Powell Jr.
The former first lady suggested Powell Jr. was around the family, hinting that the relationship was serious. "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they're bringing grown men home," she said. Even if it took some getting used to, Michelle is proud of Malia and Sasha's journey. "I think it's wonderful," she said on "Good Morning America" in November 2022, around the time reports claimed Sasha and Powell Jr. had broken up. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
Besides that adjustment, Michelle has enjoyed her daughters' company as adults. Sasha and Malia live together in Los Angeles and sometimes host their parents, showcasing their hosting skills — or lack thereof. "[They] tried to make two very weak martinis," she said. "They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients."