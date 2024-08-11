What The Famous Father Of Sasha Obama's Boyfriend Said About Her Family

In April 2022, news hit that Sasha Obama had a rumored new boyfriend. The Daily Mail reported that Michelle and Barack Obama's youngest daughter was dating Clifton Powell Jr., the son of actor Clifton Powell. And it was his famous father who confirmed the relationship two months later. And the "Ray" actor did way more. He also shared his admiration for the Obamas and the advice he gave his son on how to treat Sasha. Whether Powell Jr. followed his father's advice is unclear, as he and Sasha kept their romance pretty private.

In fact, the relationship status after 2022 is undetermined. In November 2022, sources told Media Take Out that the former first daughter and the former college basketball player had called it quits. "It wasn't anything big. It's just that Sasha is working on herself, her studies, and her career," an insider said. According to the Daily Mail, the two met after Sasha moved to California in the summer of 2021. They reportedly ended things on a positive note and remained on friendly terms.

News of the couple fizzled into 2023, suggesting they may have indeed gone their separate ways. At the same time, unlike Malia Obama, whose hush-hush dating history has been a bit easier to track, Sasha hasn't been linked to anyone else since. So, it really is hard to say. But despite what happened to the couple, Powell's comments suggest that Sasha and Powell Jr. had a relationship based on mutual respect while it lasted.