A Deep Dive Into Malia Obama's Hush-Hush Dating History

The Obama sisters — they're just like us! Despite being in the spotlight for most of their lives, Malia and Sasha Obama have led pretty "normal" lives. They held minimum wage jobs like everyone else, attended prom like everyone else, and dated around like everyone else. While they technically haven't revealed anything about their love lives, Malia occasionally lets hers slip, perhaps without meaning to, as her romantic escapades are occasionally splashed across the tabloids.

The real tea on their dating lives? It spills mostly from none other than their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, who've dished about their daughters' forays into romance. Michelle told "20/20" that she and Barack encouraged the two to meet people. "I think it's wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people," she said at the time. In her book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times," the former first lady also penned that she's all for her daughters dating around but admitted that she wasn't too keen on the idea of them getting married young. "The truth is that I'm hoping our daughters won't rush out of the flea market [stage of trying things in life] too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful," she wrote.

Fluid and youthful Malia's love life is — at least from what we've seen and heard. It's unclear whether she's dating anyone now, but if her past is anything to go by, she's had her fair share of lovers.