A Deep Dive Into Malia Obama's Hush-Hush Dating History
The Obama sisters — they're just like us! Despite being in the spotlight for most of their lives, Malia and Sasha Obama have led pretty "normal" lives. They held minimum wage jobs like everyone else, attended prom like everyone else, and dated around like everyone else. While they technically haven't revealed anything about their love lives, Malia occasionally lets hers slip, perhaps without meaning to, as her romantic escapades are occasionally splashed across the tabloids.
The real tea on their dating lives? It spills mostly from none other than their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, who've dished about their daughters' forays into romance. Michelle told "20/20" that she and Barack encouraged the two to meet people. "I think it's wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people," she said at the time. In her book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times," the former first lady also penned that she's all for her daughters dating around but admitted that she wasn't too keen on the idea of them getting married young. "The truth is that I'm hoping our daughters won't rush out of the flea market [stage of trying things in life] too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful," she wrote.
Fluid and youthful Malia's love life is — at least from what we've seen and heard. It's unclear whether she's dating anyone now, but if her past is anything to go by, she's had her fair share of lovers.
Rory Farquharson
Malia Obama's first brush romance (that we know of) was with Rory Farquharson, a fellow Harvard student from Britain. Their relationship traces back to 2017 when they were photographed exchanging a kiss at a football game, but the exact onset of their romance is unknown. While he's no son of a president, Farquharson is also reportedly from a respected family, with an investment firm executive for a dad and an accountant for a mom. The Farquharsons even have reported links to the royal family.
Barack Obama has openly expressed his fondness for Farquharson, calling him a "wonderful young man." As a doting father to two daughters, he admitted to having been in full-on dad mode but found himself charmed by Farquharson when he stayed with the Obamas during the quarantine. "There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in." the former president dished in a "The Bill Simmons Podcast" episode. "And I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid." His only flaw? He apparently had quite the appetite, Barack said. "The only thing you discover... [is] young men eat," he joked. "It's weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30%."
It's unclear when Malia and Farquharson broke up, but they were rumored to have already parted ways in 2022. According to OK! Magazine, the former first daughter was spotted hanging around with a mystery man around Los Angeles at the time.
Dawit Eklund
The mystery man linked with Malia Obama toward the end of 2022 could well have been Dawit Eklund, who was photographed hanging out with her on more than one occasion. While they weren't exactly lovey-dovey at first, a subsequent sighting where they appeared exceptionally close sparked speculations that they might have been an item. Eklund, nine years Malia's senior, is reportedly a music producer who specializes in experimental electronic tunes, and like Malia, his dad also dedicated years to public service. Eklund's father, John, worked for the U.S. Peace Corps, while his mother, Yeshi, pursued a career in business. Eklund is also reported to be an alumnus of George Washington University, where he received a degree in international development.
Unlike Rory Farquharson who was revealed to have met the Obamas, Eklund's invitation to the family dinners remains a mystery. However, that same year, Michelle Obama shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her daughters traded their pop star crushes for actual boyfriends. "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now, they are bringing grown men home," she joked. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives."
Aminé
Does Malia Obama have a type or what? The screenwriter and director appears to have a penchant for musicians, with rumors swirling that rapper Aminé is also one of her exes — or current lover. Who knows? No one can tell at this time, but it appears that their relationship goes way back. Aminé once shared in an i-D interview that it was Malia who initiated the friendship, with the former first daughter asking to meet him after his set at Lollapalooza in 2017. "I came offstage and a Lollapalooza security guard came up and said, 'Malia Obama would like to speak to you,'" he recalled. "She was a super-normal, cool, regular American teen." He even said that he was more impressed that Malia was his fan than the Spice Girls. "I'm gonna say Malia Obama. She's the President's daughter, and I'm a kid from Portland, you know?" he said.
Malia upgraded from fan to friend, and in September 2023, the pair were seen having a dinner date. This outing might easily have been a casual meet-up between friends, though. After all, the Obama sisters, who are currently living it up in Los Angeles, are no strangers to mingling with celebrities and getting invites to Drake's afterparties.