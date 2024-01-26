Why Fans Think Malia Obama And Her Boyfriend Dawit Eklund Split

It's no secret that Malia Obama prefers keeping her personal life close to her chest. However, every now and then, an outing tips the public off to what may be happening in her life — and her more recent appearances have led many to believe that she and rumored boyfriend, Dawit Eklund, have parted ways.

Malia was able to shake having Secret Service details trail her on dates when her family left the White House, but that hasn't meant her love life has been able to stay under wraps. During her second semester at Harvard University, it became clear that she was in a relationship with Rory Farquharson. The couple stayed together for several years, and in an interview with "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Barack Obama shared that Farquharson had spent some of the quarantine in their home. However, it wasn't built to last, and Malia was next linked to music producer, Dawit Eklund.

Malia and Eklund first made headlines in July 2022, when the Daily Mail published a video of the two headed to a restaurant. Initially, it was mere speculation that they were a couple. After all, they weren't especially affectionate on the outing. However, just weeks later, the outlet published more pictures of them together — and this time, they definitely looked more like a couple. Even so, it seems their romance was a short-lived one.