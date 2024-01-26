Why Fans Think Malia Obama And Her Boyfriend Dawit Eklund Split
It's no secret that Malia Obama prefers keeping her personal life close to her chest. However, every now and then, an outing tips the public off to what may be happening in her life — and her more recent appearances have led many to believe that she and rumored boyfriend, Dawit Eklund, have parted ways.
Malia was able to shake having Secret Service details trail her on dates when her family left the White House, but that hasn't meant her love life has been able to stay under wraps. During her second semester at Harvard University, it became clear that she was in a relationship with Rory Farquharson. The couple stayed together for several years, and in an interview with "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Barack Obama shared that Farquharson had spent some of the quarantine in their home. However, it wasn't built to last, and Malia was next linked to music producer, Dawit Eklund.
Malia and Eklund first made headlines in July 2022, when the Daily Mail published a video of the two headed to a restaurant. Initially, it was mere speculation that they were a couple. After all, they weren't especially affectionate on the outing. However, just weeks later, the outlet published more pictures of them together — and this time, they definitely looked more like a couple. Even so, it seems their romance was a short-lived one.
Malia and Dawit were last seen together in late 2022
After their first excursion, Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund were photographed together several more times. With that, the Daily Mail also confirmed his name to the public, and it became public knowledge that he was a music producer. Given Obama's own history of working in the entertainment biz, it makes sense that they had at least one thing in common. However, that wasn't all. Page Six reported that Eklund had also grown up with a parent in the civil service, as his father was in the Peace Corps.
However, just months after they were first seen together, the outings stopped. The last time Obama was photographed in relation to the producer was in November 2022 — and as the Daily Mail reported at the time, she wasn't with Eklund, but leaving his home. Given Malia's preference to not address paparazzi, it's unsurprising that she didn't share any details with those capturing her exit. However, it's worth noting that the outlet wrote that she'd seemed sad — so perhaps, they had opted to part ways ahead of her exit.
Whether or not the two had broken up right then, all signs seem to point to them splitting around that time. After all, more than a year has passed since then. That's just one part of it, though: since those final pictures, Obama has been seen with someone new.
More recently, Malia has been linked to Aminé
Fast-forward to September 2023, when the Daily Mail published pictures of Malia Obama on what looked like a date. This time, she was with rapper, Aminé. Again, there's been no confirmation from the two as far as whether they are seeing each other. However, it certainly would be adorable if they were coupled up. After all, these two go way back.
Speaking to i-D Magazine way back in 2017, Aminé revealed that they'd met at that year's Lollapalooza. More specifically, he shared that Obama had come to meet him backstage. "A Lollapalooza security guard came up and said, 'Malia Obama would like to speak to you,'" he reminisced (via the Daily Mail). Sure, it's possible she used her status, just that once, to stage the meeting. However, that's not to say she threw her weight around once she'd had her wish granted. "She was a super-normal, cool, regular American teen," he said of the encounter.
Obama and Aminé haven't been pictured together again since that possible date, so perhaps they're just friends, or decided they weren't a great match romantically. It's even possible that Obama doesn't have much time to date, what with her high-profile job as an award-winning writer and director. Either way, we're not holding our breath on any updates from the former first daughter, any time soon.