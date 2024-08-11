Shady Details That Have Come Out About Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison

One rule that "Dancing with the Stars" contestants have to follow is that they don't get to choose their partners. Cameron Mathison learned this the hard way when he got paired with Edyta Śliwińska during Season 5. While he had nothing against her, he revealed on the "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast that he asked the casting director at the time, Dina Katz, for a different partner. "I called her and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy that you've offered me the show. I can't wait, I'm in. Just do me a favor. Please put me with anybody but Edyta,'" Cameron recalled. The reason for the request? He and his now-estranged wife Vanessa Mathison were having issues at the time and according to the "GAF" star, Śliwińska wore a lot of skimpy clothes. What's more, there was a lot of late-night traveling that probably didn't help his marriage. "We would take basically red eyes both ways more or less," Cameron shared.

That wasn't the first time Cameron admitted that there was trouble in his marriage with Vanessa. In 2022, he told ET, "We've been married 20 years coming up this summer, and it hasn't all been smooth, for sure. We went through rocky times the first five years." Despite their breakup, it appears the former couple are still amicable as she has commented with heart emojis on his latest Instagram posts with their children.