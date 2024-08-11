Shady Details That Have Come Out About Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison has been pulling heartstrings since he joined the cast of "All My Children" in 1998 and went on to star in even more charming roles when he joined the Hallmark Channel before leaving for a rival network. As a current actor on Great America Family, Cameron is still churning out wholesome family-friendly content and one would expect his reputation to be squeaky clean in real life. However, being in the public eye means having your life on blast, and he couldn't avoid having some shady things emerge about him.
Speculation about Cameron's marriage to his longtime wife Vanessa Mathison began when she became strangely absent from his social media. In July 2024, he posted a carousel of pics documenting a family trip he took with his two kids, minus Vanessa. "where is the wife these days? barely see any post of all them doing things together ... low key separated?" a fan asked. Sure enough, Cameron and Vanessa announced their divorce on July 31 in a joint statement. While his solo pics hinted at trouble between him and Vanessa, there were other clues things weren't right between the pair, including a surprising comment the "Holidaze" star made about his "Dancing with the Stars" partner.
Cameron Mathison didn't want to be paired with Edyta Śliwińska
One rule that "Dancing with the Stars" contestants have to follow is that they don't get to choose their partners. Cameron Mathison learned this the hard way when he got paired with Edyta Śliwińska during Season 5. While he had nothing against her, he revealed on the "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast that he asked the casting director at the time, Dina Katz, for a different partner. "I called her and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy that you've offered me the show. I can't wait, I'm in. Just do me a favor. Please put me with anybody but Edyta,'" Cameron recalled. The reason for the request? He and his now-estranged wife Vanessa Mathison were having issues at the time and according to the "GAF" star, Śliwińska wore a lot of skimpy clothes. What's more, there was a lot of late-night traveling that probably didn't help his marriage. "We would take basically red eyes both ways more or less," Cameron shared.
That wasn't the first time Cameron admitted that there was trouble in his marriage with Vanessa. In 2022, he told ET, "We've been married 20 years coming up this summer, and it hasn't all been smooth, for sure. We went through rocky times the first five years." Despite their breakup, it appears the former couple are still amicable as she has commented with heart emojis on his latest Instagram posts with their children.
Cameron Mathison was seen with Aubree Knight right after announcing his divorce
It's safe to say that Cameron Mathison wasn't moping at home after he and Vanessa Mathison announced their split. As reported by E! News, the "General Hospital" star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with esthetician Aubree Knight just hours after he went public with his impending divorce. Cameron and Knight walked to a local joint where they had lunch, and by the looks of it, the two were all smiles. Although it looks like Cameron has moved on quite quickly, a source told Us Weekly that he and Knight were just hanging out as friends, insisting that there's nothing salacious happening. "It's purely platonic," the insider stated.
A week before the divorce announcement, we all saw Cameron's divorce coming from a mile away when he opened up to Us Weekly about his youngest daughter leaving the house and made some eyebrow raising-comments. "It's like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We're just trying to figure it all out." He continued, "But [Vanessa's] really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she's learned the bass and she's back to her modeling days and she's traveling and doing things, and I'm really encouraging that. And yeah, we're just trying to figure it all out."