Everyone Kate Middleton Supposedly Romanced Before Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales was a breath of fresh air when she joined The Firm. In contrast to the stuffy, landed aristocrats who have historically married into the royal family, Kate was a commoner from a regular family, well, regular by blue blood standards. However, most notably, she had a romantic past with a string of ex-boyfriends. Gasp!

Kate and William, Prince of Wales met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Legend has it that her college choice was all part of her mom, Carole Middleton's plot for Kate to marry William and become the future queen. True or not, he reportedly fell hard after watching Kate model in a fashion show, as "The Crown" viewers are aware.

They started dating, and everything was great — until it wasn't, and they split. "We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters," William explained in their 2010 engagement interview with ITV News. "It was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up." Obviously, the couple reunited, and William and Kate are still going strong more than ten years after their big fat royal wedding — depending on whether you believe the rumors. But before getting back together again, Kate dated William's friend, a canny move for anybody wanting to make an ex jealous. So, who was the lucky man? And who are the others Kate supposedly romanced before finding her happily ever after?