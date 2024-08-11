Jordan Chiles' Reaction To Revoked Bronze Medal Is Heartbreaking

Despite walking away from the women's gymnastics floor final with a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics — her first in an individual event — Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles' win has since been revoked, bumping the competitor to fifth place after reinstating the judges' initial scores, according to ESPN. And as one might imagine, Chiles, her family, and her teammates are distraught over the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision.

After Chiles performed her floor routine during the finals on August 5, Team USA coach Cecile Landi appealed the judges' score noting that Chiles had been underscored, according to NPR. Agreeing that they'd miscalculated her difficulty score, the judges boosted Chiles' 13.666 by 0.1, placing her ahead of her Romanian competitors, Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, and lifting her into third place. Chiles' glory was short-lived, however, as the Romanian team contested Team USA's inquiry the next day in an effort to reinstate Barbosu as the rightful medal-winner with the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG). On August 10, CAS then decided to void Team USA's appeal, claiming Landi submitted the inquiry 1 minute and 4 seconds after Chiles completed her routine — 4 seconds too late.

While the Romanian contenders reportedly requested to have all three women ranked third so they could share the bronze medal honor, CAS seemingly denied said request. According to The Washington Post, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that Chiles will be required to return her medal. In the meantime, the gymnast has opted to lay low.