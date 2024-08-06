Tragic Details About The USA Gymnastics' Paris Olympics Team

During Simone Biles' rise to become the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, the legendary athlete and former gymnasts, including Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, suffered sexual abuse from former coach Larry Nassar.

"After hearing the stories of my brave friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me," she posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). "...I love this sport too much and...I won't let one man, and the others that enabled him, to steal my love and joy."

The stress of the situation followed Biles into her profession, as she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics mid-game due to focus on her mental health. She later admitted this was in part due to her trauma. "It just felt very — I wouldn't even say dehumanizing — but it felt like I held a lot of the guilt that wasn't mine to hold," she recalled to the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2024. "I think that was the hardest for me to process."

Biles publicly testified in the case before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2021. "I don't want another young gymnast, or Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before," she told the Committee (per NBC News). Nassar eventually pled guilty to almost two dozen counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors, while Biles has gone on to win a record-setting eight Olympic medals throughout her three appearances in the Games.