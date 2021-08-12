How McKayla Maroney Feels About Simone Biles Being Called The G.O.A.T.

A lot has been said about Simone Biles since her departure from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those that did not tune in, Biles, who has often been touted as the greatest gymnast of all time (and one of the best athletes overall), shocked the world when she bowed out of the games. During a team competition, Biles bailed on a vault landing and quickly left the mat. She returned a short while later, but opted not to participate in the competition. She announced that, while she was not physically hurt, mentally, she did not feel comfortable continuing, per CNN.

Biles ultimately opted out of every competition except Women's Balance Beam, in which she won bronze. Her decision to prioritize her mental health was controversial, as some felt that Biles should have prioritized her team and the competition. Other's applauded her decision, saying it took conviction and strength to step aside despite the metaphorical weight of the world on her shoulders.

But, what did Biles' former teammates think of her controversial Olympics appearance? After all, they understand the pressure better than anyone else. Days after the Olympics ended, McKayla Maroney, a former Olympic gymnast who competed with Biles, spoke out about Biles' place in history and her reputation as The G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). Here's what she had to say.