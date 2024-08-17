Sad Details About Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane

For Hallmark fans, the name Luke Macfarlane might evoke the comforting smell of Christmas tree needles, but the actor's life hasn't followed the script of one of his feel-good films. It also hasn't been easy for him to keep churning out seasonal favorites such as "Catch Me if You Claus" and "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen."

Macfarlane admitted to Vanity Fair that being gay and playing the straight lead in Hallmark movies is an uncomfortable experience. "If you go to my IMDb page, there's a lot of me holding hands with some nice Christian white lady — like, yeah, I'm terrified. I'm totally freaked out by that," he said. In 2019, Hallmark put him in an even more awkward position by pulling an ad that featured a same-sex kiss between two brides. "It was a really complicated thing for me to consider," Macfarlane told TV Goodness of his reaction to the move. He expressed relief that Hallmark eventually reinstated the commercial.

Macfarlane also filmed a movie with Candace Cameron Bure after she announced her departure from Hallmark for the Great American Family network. Bure had strongly insinuated that she took issue with Hallmark embracing LGBTQ+ storylines. "I will admit that I was nervous to work with her," Macfarlane said on the "Tosh Show" podcast. "But she could not have been more lovely." Macfarlane toyed with leaving the network himself but changed his mind, possibly because he's been so often frustrated by the lack of opportunity elsewhere.