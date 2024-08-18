Times Snoop Dogg Accidentally Spilled About Martha Stewart's Love Life
Snoop Dogg knows what Martha Stewart needs in a relationship better than most, but don't expect him to play matchmaker anytime soon. He has zero plans to dish out his pals' digits to his famously single friend. During a hilarious September 2023 interview with Business Insider, the rapper gently roasted Stewart's relationship standards. "She's picky," he said, adding, "I wouldn't dream of trying to set her up unless I met a f**king trillionaire. I don't want that on my record that I brought somebody that she can't stand. No way." Although Snoop Dogg's friend, Stewart wasn't present during the interview, she'll probably appreciate him for rebuffing anyone without adequate financial means. After all — a trillionaire would be the only fitting upgrade for Stewart, who has a fortune valued at $400 million.
Interestingly, despite his future comments, Snoop Dogg actually put a teeny tiny bit of thought into pairing Stewart up with Dr. Dre, another one of his good friends, in 2021. However, as he bluntly shared during a brief interview with "Daily Pop," he definitely wasn't sold on them actually being a compatible match. For context, the host asked, "Who would you set Martha up with on a date. I feel like we could get a brother ... Dre might be single right now." However, the rapper wasn't exactly on board. "I don't think that's Dre's speed," he replied with a laugh. Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg hasn't shared much more about Stewart's love life since then – but she sure has spilled her own tea!
Martha Stewart isn't really looking for Snoop Dogg's help
Despite their bond, Martha Stewart doesn't seem to want Snoop Dogg's or her other friends' help in the romance department. During her own interview with Business Insider, the entrepreneur totally trashed her friends' prior help in picking out her perfect partner. "Well they haven't done a good job, I must tell you," said Stewart. "I'm disappointed in every one of my friends!" However, Stewart has had zero trouble generating romantic interest in recent years, thanks in part to her decision to pose for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. "I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple," Stewart shared with ET.
Also, Stewart doesn't really consider Snoop Dogg when she's in the nitty-gritty of the dating process. The entrepreneur addressed Snoop's role in her dating life during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." When going down a list of arbitrary things Stewart's hypothetical date could do to totally turn her off, Barrymore ended the game with "Your date doesn't like Snoop Dogg," rousing a wave of ooohs from the audience. And while we totally anticipated that her date had to be 100% on board with the rapper, Stewart surprisingly said: "Maybe, I mean, I'm open to opinion." However, she totally mended our Martha/Snoop-loving hearts when she assured Barrymore that Snoop was even cooler than expected.
How Martha Stewart feels about finding love
Martha Stewart's one and only marriage ended in divorce. But even though it didn't work out, Stewart is open to finding another relationship (even if she's not necessarily open to Snoop Dogg playing Cupid). While speaking with Drew Barrymore in 2022, Stewart revealed her longing to date again. "I've been single for 30 years," said Stewart, adding, "I'm not proud of it." As for why she's been out of commission for such a long time? She didn't prioritize finding her special someone. "After I got divorced, I did date a lot ... but I didn't take it as a priority," although she says, "It should have been." She's also been beyond busy!
Although it's clear that Stewart would like to experience the joys of dating during this stage of life, she's not desperate for the experience. In fact, Stewart lamented about the burden of dating men with E! News just a few months later. "I know a lot of eligible men," shared Stewart during the interview. However, making connections with those eligible men isn't exactly the problem. She believes that they're only looking for women to take care of them in ways her schedule doesn't allow for. "If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance," she admitted. "I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"