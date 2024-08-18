Times Snoop Dogg Accidentally Spilled About Martha Stewart's Love Life

Snoop Dogg knows what Martha Stewart needs in a relationship better than most, but don't expect him to play matchmaker anytime soon. He has zero plans to dish out his pals' digits to his famously single friend. During a hilarious September 2023 interview with Business Insider, the rapper gently roasted Stewart's relationship standards. "She's picky," he said, adding, "I wouldn't dream of trying to set her up unless I met a f**king trillionaire. I don't want that on my record that I brought somebody that she can't stand. No way." Although Snoop Dogg's friend, Stewart wasn't present during the interview, she'll probably appreciate him for rebuffing anyone without adequate financial means. After all — a trillionaire would be the only fitting upgrade for Stewart, who has a fortune valued at $400 million.

Interestingly, despite his future comments, Snoop Dogg actually put a teeny tiny bit of thought into pairing Stewart up with Dr. Dre, another one of his good friends, in 2021. However, as he bluntly shared during a brief interview with "Daily Pop," he definitely wasn't sold on them actually being a compatible match. For context, the host asked, "Who would you set Martha up with on a date. I feel like we could get a brother ... Dre might be single right now." However, the rapper wasn't exactly on board. "I don't think that's Dre's speed," he replied with a laugh. Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg hasn't shared much more about Stewart's love life since then – but she sure has spilled her own tea!