The Stunning Transformation Of Luana Alonso
Paris didn't disappoint sports fans this year. The 2024 Olympics introduced a host of hot new names to the world, with many previously unknown athletes scoring big. The games were also packed with memorable moments and controversies. Sadly for Paraguay, one of their star swimmers fell into both categories after Luana Alonso's behavior got her booted from the Olympic Village. The unceremonious eviction landed her in the headlines, but Alonso's stunning out-of-pool transformation has kept her there.
Nobody looks their best in a swim cap and goggles, yet Alonso managed to shine. She even gave the most beautiful Olympic athletes a run for their money with her perfect complexion, symmetrical features, and sparkling teeth. Some claim that's what landed her in trouble, though. Officially, Alonso was ordered home after failing to support her teammates, choosing instead to visit Disneyland and party in Paris. "Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," the country's Olympic Committee boss, Larissa Shaerer, announced in a statement (via The Sun).
However, fans questioned the real reason she was booted from the Olympic Village, especially after the Daily Mail claimed Alonso had caused a distraction by ditching the team's official uniform for glamorous barely-there bikinis and mini skirts. Whatever the actual cause was, there is no disputing that once she dries off, the transformation of Alonso from an in-pool swimmer to an on-land stunner is remarkable.
Luana Alonso's stunning out of water transformation
Luana Alonso's Olympic swim game was left lacking. She was out of the competition after failing to qualify in the women's 100m butterfly heats. However, Alonso's transformation after stepping out of the pool made her one of the most talked about female athletes in Paris, albeit for problematic reasons. Alonso lit up social media with gorgeous swimsuit pics, including steamy shots of her showering in a skimpy green bikini and sitting astride a jet ski in a strappy red barely there one-piece. Not surprisingly, fans were here for it.
"Luana Alonso kicked out of the Olympics. Hopefull, [sic] there is an only fans account somewhere," one posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Why was Luana Alonso kicked out of the Olympics? She wore inappropriate outfits. Personally, I find this bikini very appropriate," another wrote. "Apparently, this lass, Luana Alonso has been thrown out of the Olympics for walking around naked ... THROWN OUT??? I'd have given her every gold medal in the place!!" a third declared.
Mood pic.twitter.com/EkienwyDZ0
— Luana Alonso OLY (@luanalonsom) February 20, 2024
Meanwhile, Alonso has denied the media reports that she was ejected from the Olympic Village. She asked outlets to quit spreading fake news and vowed that she wouldn't let the negativity get to her. Still, following her lackluster performance in Paris, Alonso announced her intention to retire from sports. "Thank you all so much for your support! Sorry Paraguay. I just want to say thank you!" she posted on Instagram in Spanish with a black heart emoji.
Luona Alonso's A-lister life
Paris 2024 was Luana Alonso's second Olympics. At age 17, she competed for Paraguay at the 2020 Tokyo Games, swimming in the 100-meter butterfly. Like other top athletes, Alonso's passion for sports began when she was young. Her grandfather taught her to swim when she was four. Alonso entered her first competition at six and took home the gold. "At that moment, I realized that swimming was my thing," she told El Nacional in November 2020. Not surprisingly, the teenager had to undergo a grueling practice regimen to get up to Olympic standards, including swim training, gymnastics, and stretching sessions from Monday to Saturday and jogging or the gym on Sundays.
Alonso may have announced her intention to retire from competitive swimming, but it's unlikely she'll disappear from the spotlight anytime soon. Thanks to her Paris appearance, Alonso's public profile has skyrocketed, and she's built a legion of loyal social media followers, with over 99,000 on X and 1.1 million on Instagram. We're sure all of them are huge fans of her butterfly and backstroke.
Paraguay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WemAsYgpq3
— Luana Alonso OLY (@luanalonsom) January 9, 2024
Meanwhile, Alonso appears to already be well into the next chapter of her life. She regularly shares photos from modeling shoots at glamorous locations worldwide, and she's cashing in on her celebrity currency by hanging with the mega-rich and famous. On July 26, she posted selfies of herself and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal grinning for the camera.