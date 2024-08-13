The Stunning Transformation Of Luana Alonso

Paris didn't disappoint sports fans this year. The 2024 Olympics introduced a host of hot new names to the world, with many previously unknown athletes scoring big. The games were also packed with memorable moments and controversies. Sadly for Paraguay, one of their star swimmers fell into both categories after Luana Alonso's behavior got her booted from the Olympic Village. The unceremonious eviction landed her in the headlines, but Alonso's stunning out-of-pool transformation has kept her there.

Nobody looks their best in a swim cap and goggles, yet Alonso managed to shine. She even gave the most beautiful Olympic athletes a run for their money with her perfect complexion, symmetrical features, and sparkling teeth. Some claim that's what landed her in trouble, though. Officially, Alonso was ordered home after failing to support her teammates, choosing instead to visit Disneyland and party in Paris. "Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," the country's Olympic Committee boss, Larissa Shaerer, announced in a statement (via The Sun).

However, fans questioned the real reason she was booted from the Olympic Village, especially after the Daily Mail claimed Alonso had caused a distraction by ditching the team's official uniform for glamorous barely-there bikinis and mini skirts. Whatever the actual cause was, there is no disputing that once she dries off, the transformation of Alonso from an in-pool swimmer to an on-land stunner is remarkable.