How Luana Alonso's Behavior Got Her Booted From The Olympic Village

The USA Olympic swimming team is known for drumming up scandal, but Paraguay's swimming team has taken up the problem child mantle for the 2024 Olympics. Unfortunately, Luana Alonso's time in the Olympic Village might've been cut shorter than she would've hoped for.

Although athletes from all over the world have complained about the pitiful lodging conditions in Paris, Alonso was not one of the many who decided to join the fray and blast the abysmal setup. However, she did enjoy an impromptu trip to Disneyland Paris after coming up short for her event, the 100m butterfly heat, thus ending her pursuit for the gold (or even silver or bronze). Unfortunately, her decision reportedly prompted disciplinary action in the form of removal from the village.

In case you didn't know, athletes are allowed to remain in the Olympic Village until two days after the last athlete on their team concludes their last event. So even though Alonso may not have been able to continue in the competition, the plan was always for her to stick around until team Paraguay swam their final race. "Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," said Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss Larissa Schaerer in a statement. "We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village." If you're thinking that phrasing sounds a little harsh for a brief visit with Mickey Mouse, you'd be right.