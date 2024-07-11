10 Scandals That Completely Rocked USA Olympic Swimming

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and child abuse, and mention of suicide.

USA Swimming has been associated with scandals for decades, from the swimmers and coaches to even those representing the board. We're not just talking about Michael Phelps's previous DUI or Ryan Lochte's sensationalized story about being robbed at gunpoint in Brazil, either. The organization has a reputation for sweeping issues under the rug, and fostering a culture of sexual abuse that has raged on for dozens of years.

The situation is not unlike what occurred simultaneously within USA Gymnastics over several years, where coaches and professional sports medicine professionals took advantage of young, impressionable athletes. With the dawn of the Me Too movement, more and more sexual abuse cases have emerged within USA Swimming, exposing the cracks in what many found to be a highly respectable organization. Officials are cracking down, releasing a no-tolerance policy in 2018 after widespread allegations tarnished the organization's reputation.

USA Swimming is one of the most popular sports to watch by spectators at the Olympic Games, despite its dark history of controversies. With all eyes on the 2024 Olympic Games, we're breaking down some of the biggest scandals that completely rocked USA Olympic Swimming over the years.