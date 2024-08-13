Michelle Obama's Edgy Hair Makeover Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

When Michelle Obama became the First Lady of the United States, her aesthetic was classy and refined. She was seen rocking a shoulder-length bob and wore stylish, yet conservative dresses that made her relatable to the masses. "When it came to my choices, I tried to be somewhat unpredictable, to prevent anyone from ascribing any sort of message to what I wore. It was a thin line to walk. I was supposed to stand out without overshadowing others, to blend in but not fade away," she wrote in her memoir, "Becoming," via Elle.

Since leaving the White House, Obama's style has evolved into something much cooler, and her latest hairstyle had fans giving her their seal of approval. On National Book Lovers Day, the mom of two shared a photo where she's browsing a bookstore while sporting an extra big waist-length braid. "The coolest first lady ever," an Instagram user gushed. "Come thru, braid!!" another exclaimed. Prior to the giant braid, Obama experimented with lots of different styles, from curly spirals to long micro braids, and it's clear that she's in her fun hair era.